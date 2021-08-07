Love Island USA: Who is Cashay Proudfoot? Instagram, age and job explored!











Cashay Proudfoot’s Love Island USA journey hasn’t been the smoothest of rides. The 25-year-old Love Islander has had some emotional highs and lows in the villa. Cashay was one of the original cast members along with Olivia, Shannon, Korey, Josh, Cinco and co!

Instagram is always a surefire way of getting to know what someone’s all about, so let’s take a look at Cashay’s IG page and find out more about the CBS star.

Screenshot: We Can Be Fireworks | Love Island USA

Who is Cashay Proudfoot?

Cashay is 25 years old, hails from Brooklyn, New York and works as a waitress.

She celebrates her birthday on January 10th as per her IG page which makes Cashay a Capricorn.

Cashay’s main love interest during her time on the CBS show was Cinco, however, it’s unclear whether the pair ended up together.

Read More: Love Island USA – Who is Genevieve Shawcross?

Cashay’s job explored

Although Cashay is listed on the CBS website as working as a waitress in New York, she’s also a model.

A quick scan of Cashay’s IG page and it’s clear that she’s very photogenic. It appears that she’s modelled for some brands including underwear brand Lusty Doll.

As per her LinkedIn page, Cashay is also listed as a waitress who works at Smithfield Hall in Brooklyn. The Smithfield website states that the establishment is “One of New York’s premier sports bars and grills“.

Big Brother & Love Island Season Premieres Preview BridTV 3273 Big Brother & Love Island Season Premieres Preview https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fEt6U0c3AZ8/hqdefault.jpg 821235 821235 center 22403

Love Island: Meet Cashay on Instagram

Cashay has a great IG page for someone who’s single and ready to mingle. Posting since 2017, she’s got lingerie snaps, swimwear shots, modelling photos and stunning beach pics galore!

The Love Island 2021 star has a following of 133k at the time of writing. Follow Cashay @cashayproudfoot.

In her Love Island USA introduction video, Cashay said: “I need a guy who can dance. I can’t stress that enough. Do whatever you gotta do, but get on the dancefloor.“

Cashay’s also on Twitter under the same handle. She writes in her Twitter bio: “Find me on a dance floor near you“, so it’s clear she has a real love for dance.

It doesn’t appear that she’s found her dance partner just yet but here’s hoping there’s love around the corner for Cashay!

Love Island USA: Did Cashay and Cinco get back together?

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON CBS EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AND MONDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK