Get to know Catherine Finch, wife of Netflix’s MeatEater Steven Rinella











Steven Rinella is Netflix’s MeatEater and he’s been hunting and eating meat on his show since 2012. The series launched its 10th season in 2021 and now Steven is back with season 10 part 2 in 2022.

Viewers of MeatEater see Steven and his hunting friends travel all over the world learning new ways to hunt and catch his dinner. Season 10 sees Steven in Hawaii learning to spearfish as well as South Carolina and New Mexico. Although he must spend a good portion of his life looking for prey, Steven has a wife and kids at home, so let’s find out more about who the leading lady in his life is.

Get to know Steven Rinella

The star of Netflix’s MeatEater, Steven Rinella, lives and breathes hunting.

He was born in Michigan in 1974 and celebrates his birthday on February 13th which means that he turns 48 years old in 2022.

First and foremost, Steven is an outdoorsman. He’s also an author, a TV personality and a father and husband. Steven says during his Netflix series that he’s often “drawn to danger“.

Meet Steven’s wife, Catherine Finch

Steven has been married since 2008 and he and his wife, Catherine Finch, met in 2006.

Their love story is particularly interesting as they lead two quite opposite lives. Speaking to Glamour Magazine of how different he and his wife were from one another in 2009, Steven said: “She didn’t represent the things that I wanted from life. She lived in New York, for God’s sake…”

He added that he asked Catherine out on a first date via satellite phone from Alaska.

However, opposites clearly attract – and work out – as the couple is still together today. Catherine, or Katie, as she’s known, is on Instagram @kfinchrinella, but her account is privatised.

Steven and Katie have three children

After meeting his wife while celebrating the sale of his first book, The Scavenger’s Guide to Haute Cuisine, Steven and Katie went on to have a family together.

Judging by his Glamour interview, things moved quite quickly for the two: “Katie and I moved in together on our second date. This wasn’t on purpose. I just flew to New York and then couldn’t stand to leave.“

Today, they’ve been married 14 years and they have three kids, a daughter and two sons. Steven does have Instagram @stevenrinella where he comes off as a family man as he shares the odd throwback photo of his parents. He and Katie clearly prefer to opt for a more private life, though, and don’t tend to post photos of their family to social media.

