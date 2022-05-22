Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 cast includes MAFS' Beck and a Ninja Warrior













Sixteen contestants are set to pitch, sell, brainstorm and face the boardroom in a brand new season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia in 2022. Celebrities taking part in season 6 range from actors, motivational speakers, singers, comedians, social media stars and more.

Sir Alan Sugar, Janine Allis and Nick Bell will grill the celebrities in the boardroom each week until one of them is crowned this year’s winner. Each celeb is competing for a charity of their choice. So, let’s get to know more about the Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 cast.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 cast: Turia Pitt

Motivational Speaker Turia Pitt is first up on the list of celebrities taking part in Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022.

Turia is 34 years old and hails from Tahiti, French Polynesia.

In 2011, Turia was taking part in an ultramarathon and was caught in a bush fire, she suffered burns to 65 per cent of her body. She’s married with two children and is supporting Interplast charity.

Jodi Gordon

Actress and model Jodi Gordon is one of the 16 contestants taking part in The Apprentice’s celebrity edition in 2022.

She’s 37 years old and was married to Braith Anasta from 2012 to 2017.

Jodi is supporting Starlight Foundation on The Apprentice and can be found on Instagram with 234K followers @jodigordon.

Vince Colosimo

Fifty-five-year-old Vince Colosimo is an award-winning actor.

His chosen charity on Celebrity Apprentice is Dementia Australia.

Vince was married to fellow actor Jane Hall from 1996 to 2007.

He’s appeared in both TV series and films since 1983 including Underbelly and The Great Gatsby.

Gamble Breaux

Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux is ready to put her entrepreneurial hat on on Celebrity Apprentice.

She has 74.6K followers on Instagram and can be found @gamble_breaux.

The Sydney-born Real Housewife is supporting Animal Welfare League NSW charity on the show.

Jarrod Scott

Model Jarrod Scott has graced the cover of GQ and he’s also the face of Givenchy. Now, he’s set to face off against 15 other celebrities to raise money for Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.

With almost 60K followers, find 32-year-old Jarrod on Instagram @jarrodscott.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 cast: Jean Kittson

Comedian Jean Kittson hails from Victoria and is married to cartoonist Patrick Cook.

Jean is an author and actor best known for appearing on The Big Gig. Her chosen charity for The Apprentice is Taldumande Youth Services.

Follow Jean on IG @jeankittson.

Eloni Vunakece

Ninja Warrior star Eloni Vunakece is next up on the list of celebs taking part in The Apprentice in 2022.

He’s 34 years old and hails from Sydney and can be found on Instagram @elonivunakece.

Eloni writes on Instagram that he’s a father of four, an athlete, actor, gamer and more.

Beck Zemek

MAFS Australia star Beck Zemek is continuing her reality TV career on Celebrity Apprentice in 2022.

Beck has almost 100K followers on Instagram @beckzemek.

Despite not finding love on MAFS Australia, Beck is expecting her first child in May 2022 with boyfriend Ben Michell.

Darren McMullen

TV host and actor Darren McMullen is best known for being a co-host on The Voice Australia.

Darren is 40 years old and was previously in a relationship with Crystal Reed.

His chosen charity on Celebrity Apprentice is Feel the Magic.

Ronnie Caceres

The Block star Ronnie Caceres is trading home renovation for boardroom meetings in 2022 on Celebrity Apprentice.

He and his wife, Georgia, are the most-awarded couple in The Block history for their challenges and room reveals as per 9Now.

With real estate experience under his belt, Ronnie may just be a natural when it comes to negotiating on The Apprentice. He’s supporting Habitat for Humanity.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 cast: Amy Shark

Singer-songwriter Amy Shark hails from the Gold Coast and is 36 years old.

She and Shane Billings have been married since 2013 and he’s also a musician.

Amy is supporting charity Support Act on the show.

Benji Marshall

NRL Champion Benji Marshall was born in New Zealand and, as per TV Tonight, he’s regarded: “…as one of the greatest Rugby League players of all time“.

He’s supporting Souths Cares on Celebrity Apprentice and can be found on IG @benji6marshall with 181K followers.

Benji has a wife named Zoe and together they have two children.

Will and Woody

National radio duo Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw are next up.

The KIIS FM radio hosts have chosen charity Gotcha4Life Foundation.

The two have an IG following of around 57K @willandwoody.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 cast: Samantha Jade

Another singer on the list, Samantha Jade is also taking part in Celebrity Apprentice 2022.

She’s a songwriter and actress, too, and hails from Perth.

Thirty-five-year-old Samantha Jade has 325K Instagram followers.

Bronte Campbell

Olympic swimmer Bronte Campbell is diving into the boardroom on Channel 9 from May 22nd.

She’s competitive and has broken records in her career, so Bronte seems like the perfect candidate for Celebrity Apprentice.

She’s 28 years old and was born in Malawi. Bronte is supporting Carers Australia on the show.

Carla from Bankstown

Social media star Carla from Bankstown is also 28 years old.

Carla was born Benjahmin James and created drag character Carla from Bankstown and has had success on social media creating comedic videos.

Follow Carla online at @carlafrombankstown.

