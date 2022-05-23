











Natasha Young is Lord Sugar’s receptionist, and she’s back at her desk for Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022. She stays looking just as glam and young outside the office, but how does she manage to do it?

The 49-year-old is the perfect example of not letting age affect her, as the model regularly stays looking so young in and out of work. She does so by paying the gym visits on most days – when she’s not answering to Lord Sugar.

Now that the entrepreneurial show is back on Channel 9 for its new season, fans are wondering just who ‘Miss Moneypenny’ is and what she does for a living away from the show. Think lots of photoshoots…

Meet Celebrity Apprentice’s receptionist

Lord Sugar’s receptionist Natasha Young has been featured on the Celebrity Apprentice Australia since 2021. The mature model, 49, has returned for her second year and is represented by Silver Fox management.

She describes herself as a ‘silver model’ and is known on the show as the glamorous ‘Miss Moneypenny’, who works as his assistant and informs the contestants when he is about to appear before in the room.

When Natasha isn’t busy at her desk, the Newcastle and Sydney-based star works as a graphic designer. She is also a mother to two sons and married, as proudly stated in her Instagram bio.

Please tell me model Natasha Young reprises the role Lord Alan Sugar's receptionist 'Miss Moneypenny' on #celebrityapprenticeAU — Simie-Boy (@simieboy) May 22, 2022

Miss Moneypenny’s ‘silver model’ career

Represented by Silver Fox Management, Natasha works for the first Australian and New Zealand-based agency which exclusively looks after models over 30. The 5 ft 9 mature model is “aging positively and powerfully”, as per her bio.

From shooting for Peter Alexander to having colourful gowns custom made for her by Cappellazzo Couture, she described herself as a ‘country girl’ who is ‘flying the flag for silver hair’.

Lord Sugar’s glamorous assistant posed for Sharon Blaine’s new hair tool Elevate Pro Hair in 2021, just one of her successful casting shoots during her modelling career!

Stunning receptionist is back 😍 #celebrityapprentice — jacks sister (@emilymartin1995) May 22, 2022

How she stays looking youthful

Natasha focuses on weight training, in addition to a weekly HIIT class and reformer Pilates class. She has also revealed how she can do things at her age of 49 years old that she couldn’t when she was 30, as per Daily Mail.

More recently though, she has been doing AMRAP (as many reps as possible) workouts and is often guided through her exercise regime by a personal trainer who “whips her butt”.

The receptionist’s youthful looks come from not just motivation, but showing up to the gym even when she doesn’t feel like it. And it pays off when it comes to photoshoots, as Miss Moneypenny is not afraid to do revealing shots!

Her exercise schedule includes fitting in two weight training sessions with her trainer each week, one focusing on the upper body and the other on the lower.

