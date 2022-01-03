Get to know Celebrity Coach Trip duo Ashley MacKenzie and Paul Danan











It’s been two whole years since Celebrity Coach Trip has appeared on our screens but now, Brendan and the coach are back with a bunch of new celebs ready to go on an adventure. Celebrity Coach Trip season 7 kicks off from Monday, January 3rd, 2022.

Famous faces from all different walks of life are about to hop on board the coach. So, let’s find out more about Celebrity Coach Trip duo, Ashley and Paul.

Who is appearing on Celebrity Coach Trip in 2022?

E4’s Celebrity Coach Trip series 7 is set to feature the following pairs of celebrities:

Ashley MacKenzie and Paul Danan

Sophie Kasaei and James Tindale

Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph

Celena Cherry and Mariama Goodman

Will Best and Matt Richardson

In a 2021 Instagram post from Paul Danan, he revealed that there are many “crazy shenanigans” to be expected and that the series is “TV Gold“.

Meet Celebrity Coach Trip’s Ashley MacKenzie

Ashley MacKenzie and Paul Danan are paired together on Celebrity Coach Trip in 2022. Ashley is a sportsman who specialises in judo.

He was born in London in 1989, making him 32 years old.

During his career, Ashley has won gold, silver and bronze medals and he’s also competed at the Olympics all over the world. Following his success in judo, Ashley went on to appear on TV shows such as Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and Ex On The Beach.

He had a daughter named Lana Rose in 2017 with his girlfriend and fellow judo star Automne Pavia. Find Ashley on Instagram where he has over 37k followers @ashleyjudo.

Who is Paul Danan?

Ashley’s Coach Trip buddy is actor Paul Danan.

Paul hails from Essex and was born in 1978, making him 43 years old in 2021. He has a six-year-old son named Deniro who he often posts to Instagram with.

Paul is probably best known for playing the role of Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks from 1997 until 2001. Celebrity Coach Trip won’t be Paul’s first venture into reality TV as he was a contestant on Celebrity Love Island series’ 1 and 2 back in 2005 and 2006, and also Celebrity Big Brother 20 in 2017. Paul went on to be a regular panellist on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side following the show.

Follow Paul on Instagram where he has over 25k followers @pauldanan.

WATCH CELEBRITY COACH TRIP FROM MONDAY JANUARY 3RD 2022 ON E4 AT 8 PM

