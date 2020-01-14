Celebrity Coach Trip: Meet Alex and Brianne - Dancing on Ice pros join the tour!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

A brand new series of Celebrity Coach Trip kicked off in 2020 along with a whole host of other exciting new reality TV shows.

Celebrity Coach Trip sees head honcho of the show, Brendan Sheerin, take a bunch of famous faces on a tour of Europe.

And with clashing personalities and differences of opinion, you can guarantee that every series of Celebrity Coach Trip is bound to be dramatic.

The 2020 series started from January 6th and episode 7 sees two new faces join the coach. Let’s get to know Celebrity Coach Trip newbies Alex and Brianne!

Celebrity Coach Trip: Alex Murphy

Bringing a serious burst of energy to the Celebrity Coach Trip in 2020 is Dancing on Ice professional Alex Murphy.

Tuesday, January 14th sees Alex join the coach in Beaucaire, France.

Alex hails from the Netherlands and is on Instagram as @almurph18 with around 52,000 followers.

The ice-dancer writes in her bio that she’s a stroke survivor and regularly takes to YouTube to share her life adventures with her fans.

Who is Brianne Delcourt?

Alex’s bestie Brianne is also jumping on board the Coach Trip.

Brianne Delcourt is also a professional ice skater and coach on Dancing on Ice.

Follow Brianne on Instagram @brianne_tv where she has over 40,000 followers. By the looks of things, she has a young daughter.

Brianne was partnered with Kevin Kilbane for Dancing on Ice 2020.

Who else is on Celebrity Coach Trip 2020?

Taking part in the 2020 series of Celebrity Coach Trip were the following celebrities. However, each week a couple is voted off and a new one, such as Alex and Brianne, joins the trip.

TOWIE’s Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou

Father and daughter duo from Gogglebox Amy and Jonathan Tapper

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts and partner, actor Kate Holderness

Blue’s Antony Costa and Simon Webbe

Internet pranksters Woody and Kleiny

First Dates waitress Cici Coleman and TV personality Rustie Lee

WATCH CELEBRITY COACH TRIP 2020 ON CHANNEL 4 FROM MONDAY, JANUARY 6TH AT 7:30 PM.