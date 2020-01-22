Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Channel 4’s hilarious show Coach Trip is back in 2020 with a spangly celebrity edition. Episode 1 of the series kicked off from Monday, January 6th at 7:30 pm.

Each episode sees some celebrity duos voted to stay on the trip, while the least popular are booted off the show. Famous faces from comedy, reality TV, pop groups and more embark on a tour of Europe hosted by none other than Coach Trip head honcho Brendan Sheerin.

The group pulls up in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain during episode 13 and a brand new celebrity duo hops on board the coach. Let’s get to know Celebrity Coach Trip newcomers Tanya and Ester!

Celebrity Coach Trip: Meet Tanya Bardsley

Tanya Bardsley is a model and business owner best known for appearing on ITV show The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

The 38-year-old is married to professional footballer Phil Bardsley. The pair has been married since 2014 and have four children.

Tanya lists herself as a “life coach, author and owner of Tanya Bardo Boutique”. CBD Oil, tea sets, shopping bags, jewellery and more can be found for sale through Tanya’s website.

You can find Tanya on Instagram @tanyabardsley7 where she has 485,000 followers.

Who is Ester Dee?

Ester Dee is one of Tanya’s Real Housewives of Cheshire castmates.

The 33-year-old was born in the Czech Republic and moved to the UK with just £40 to her name.

There’s been some serious confusion over who Ester is actually married to during her time on RHOCH.

According to The Sun, she reportedly had a “fiancé” on the show, Rob Lloyd, as well as a “secret husband” John Temple.

Find Ester on Instagram @esterdee where she has over 220,000 followers.

