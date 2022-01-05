Who are Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister on Celebrity Coach trip?











Celebrity Coach Trip is back with its brand new 2022 season and fans are talking about the new cast members Sister Sister and Ginny Lemon.

Series 4 of the show is taking its cast and viewers on a trip to Portugal. We’ll get to see the celebs take part in activities and outings to keep their place on the coach. Featuring in the cast of 2022 are six teams of two celebrities.

Category is: Coach Trip couture 💅



Things are about to fabulous on Celebrity #CoachTrip as Drag Race UK stars @GinnyLemon69 & @sistersisterhun join the adventure! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A8ze8FIKdb — Celebrity Coach Trip (@coachtrip) January 4, 2022

Who is Ginny Lemon?

Iconic British drag performer and record artist Ginny Lemon is also a part of the 2022 cast of Celebrity Coach Trip.

Ginny, who has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, had previously wowed fans after competing in series 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The performer also runs their YouTube channel which has over 5,000 subscribers, at the time of writing. Ginny often showcases their singing talent through their videos.

Who is Sister Sister?

Sister Sister, aka Philip Doran, is another British drag performer from Liverpool, England. She is Ginny’s Drag Race season 2 contestant.

The 33-year-old has over 50,000 Instagram followers at the time of writing, and she often showcases her stunning makeup looks on the platform. Fans are in love with Sister Sister’s artistic skills.

Fans react to Celebrity Coach Trip 2022

So far, only one episode of the Channel 4 show has aired and fans are already thrilled about the new season. Here are some notable reactions.

One fan wrote, “Well the cats out of the bag! Tom Jr and his girlfriend @bryonybriscoe will be on Celebrity Coach Trip this year! Can’t wait to watch!!!

