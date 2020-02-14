Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Week 1 of a brand new series of Celebrity Come Dine with Me kicked off from Monday, January 27th on E4.

As of Friday, February 14th, three weeks of dining has taken place. For the second week held in London, a new batch of celebrities got together for some grub. Anthea Turner, AJ Odudu, Marcel Somerville, Dave Benson Phillips and Amelia Dimoldenberg were the week 3 diners.

The grande finale, hosted by AJ Odudu in episode 5 aired Friday, February 14th. So, let’s meet the Celebrity Come Dine With Me week 3 winner!

Celebrity Come Dine with Me: London week 3

Week 3 of Celeb Come Dine was held in London.

Things kicked off with Anthea Turner’s sophisticated evening, but things quickly headed south when Marcel cooked his chicken to the point of it becoming charcoal.

Marcel did manage to bring it back on his night, though, when he brought out some old Blazin’ Squad classics, along with all the dance moves!

MEET THE CREW: Celebrity Come Dine with Me 2020 week 3 cast

Who was the Celebrity Come Dine with Me 2020 week 3 winner?

The final episode of Celebrity Come Dine with Me week 3 saw AJ Odudu host her evening.

The guests were required to come in Niger dress which made for a colourful evening. AJ fused her two cultures – Nigeria and Lancashire – together which really won her guests over.

Promising a ‘Blackburn explosion in the mouth’, AJ served Lancashire hot pot, Odudu Stew with Dodo and Puff Puff with white chocolate sauce!

She might have winged her ‘Puff Puff’ dessert, but AJ managed to bring it all together and win the £1,ooo charity prize money.

NEW DO: Fans adore Anthea Turner’s new hair

WATCH CELEBRITY COME DINE WITH ME WEEKNIGHTS AT 7.30 PM ON E4

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK