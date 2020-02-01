Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Celebrity Come Dine with Me is back for a brand new series in 2020. Week 1 of the show kicked off from Monday, January 27th on E4.

The first of many new Come Dine series brought Jack Fincham, Mark Francis, Abz Love, Dani Harmer, Donna Preston and Verona Rose together for a week of fun.

The grande finale, hosted by Marc Francis in episode 5 aired Friday, January 31st. So, let’s take a look at the Celebrity Come Dine With Me week 1 winner!

Celebrity Come Dine with Me: London

The first series of Celebrity Come Dine with Me 2020 started off in London.

Love Island’s Jack Fincham, Tracey Beaker star Dani Harmer, comedians Donna and Verona, Five’s Abz Love and Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis were the celebs coming together for a week of dining.

Their menus were inventive, to say the least, and some of their cooking, actually quite impressive…

Celebrity Come Dine with Me week 1 winner

The final episode of the London series aired on Friday, January 31st 2020. As expected with such a variety of famous faces, the week had been one to remember. Will we ever get Mark’s scouse accent out of our heads?

Mark Francis hosted the best Italian-themed night that he could, but it clearly wasn’t enough to impress as he didn’t win.

The group congregated in Mark’s living room where Dani Harmer was revealed as the Come Dine with Me week 1 winner.

