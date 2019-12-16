Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Christmas 2019 is officially upon us and a red carpet of celebrity spin-off series is being rolled out as we speak.

From Celebrity Crystal Maze to Celeb The Chase, Pointless and Catchphrase, every Z-list star and their PA will be on TV over the next few weeks.

E4 series Come Dine with Me is the latest production to join the gang, airing a special one-week celebrity series to help fans get into the festive spirit.

While names such as Dick and Dom may be familiar to audiences at home, Steve-o the Madman isn’t exactly a character everyone will be familiar with.

Especially if you’re not on Snapchat…

Who is Steve-o the Madman?

Stevo the Madman goes by the real name of Kevin Alexander Stephens.

He is a 34-year-old social media star and former professional football player, playing as high as League Two over a nine-year career spanning from 2000-2009.

Nowadays, he’s much more commonly known for his viral videos on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, with a combined following of nearly 1 million.

His Instagram bio reads ‘Self Made Digital Entrepreneur’, which is the fanciest way we’ve ever seen someone dress up the fact that they’re a social media influencer.

What else has Steve-o been on?

Steve-o is good friends with BCC Radio 1 DJ Big Narstie and has appeared alongside his London pal on The Big Narstie Show while they also popped up on Celebrity Coach Trip together earlier in 2019.

Stevo is a dad with three daughters and has a partner called Emma, who regularly appears in his videos. His posts are about everyday life in Enfield, London, shared through entertaining and hilarious vlogs.

He has almost 400,000 followers on Instagram and more than 42,000 subscribers on YouTube, with an even bigger following on Snapchat.

How to watch Celebrity Coach Trip

The special 2019 series will air every weeknight this week (Monday, December 16th-Friday, December 20th).

Each episode airs on E4 at 7:30 pm. All episodes should be uploaded to the ALL4 Media player while a repeat of the entire series with back to back episodes airs on Sunday (22nd).

