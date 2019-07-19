Celebrity Gogglebox: Meet Oti and her sisters Motsi and Phemelo!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

As if Gogglebox wasn’t already enough, Channel 4 now brings us the celeb version of the programme!

Watching people watch TV is entertaining as it is but watching our favourite famous faces do it? Well, that’s even better.

It’s obvious that Celebrity Gogglebox is bound to be a hit as the original programme had viewers falling in love with the families on the show such as the Malones and the Woerdenwebers.

The 2019 show brings with it a huge variety of celebrities including Martin Kemp and his son, Roman, Kelly Osbourne, Nick Grimshaw and his niece, Liv, and Happy Mondays duo Shaun Ryder and Baz.

Here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity Gogglebox trio Oti, Motsi and Phemelo!

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Oti?

Oti – or Otile which is her full name – is a professional Latin American and ballroom dancer.

She was born in Pretoria, South Africa on August 8th 1990 which makes Oti 29 years old in 2019.

Oti has two sisters, Motsi and Phemelo who join her on the Celebrity Gogglebox 2019 sofa!

The dancer is probably most recognisable for appearing on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing since 2015.

Meet Oti’s sisters Phemelo and Motsi

Motsi (Motshegetsi) Mabuse is 11 years older than Oti. She was born on April 11th 1981 and is the eldest of the three sisters.

She went to university to study law but decided to become a dancer instead. Motsi is married to a fellow Latin dancer, Evgenij Voznyuk, and they had a daughter together in 2018.

She’s appeared on the German equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing, ‘Let’s Dance’, since 2011 as a judge.

Oti has another sister, Phemelo. Phemelo is the middle Mabuse sister and still lives in their hometown of Pretoria, South Africa.

She’s also a dancer who competes professionally and teaches dance. However, Phemelo has a degree in mechanical engineering! According to Linkedin Phemelo works as a Contracts Engineer at ACTOM Ltd in Cape Town.

She has two children and is married.

Is Oti Mabuse married?

Yes! Oti is married to dancer Marius Iepure.

Marius was born in 1982 in Romania making him eight years older than Oti.

The dancing duo married in 2012 and are still looking happy together today.

Oti often takes to Instagram – where she has over 240,000 followers – to share her love for her husband.

