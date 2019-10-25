Celebrity Gogglebox: Who are Yungblud and Jack Saunders? Meet the pair on Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Gogglebox is back for a one-off special in October 2019.

The episode airs at 9 pm on October 25th in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Jack Whitehall and his parents, Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall and Martin and Roman Kemp are just some of the celebrities taking part in the Gogglebox special.

Gogglebox regulars including the Worthingtons, Siqqiquis, Malones and more will also appear on the show.

So, who are Celebrity Goggleboxers Yungblud and Jack Saunders? Let’s take a look…

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Yungblud?

YUNGBLUD, who’s real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, is a British singer, songwriter and musician.

The singer was born on August 5th, 1997 in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. You can follow Yungblud on Instagram @yungblud where he has 1.5 million followers.

He’s released two studio albums, 21st Century Liability and Yungblud (Live in Atlanta) and he even appeared in an episode of Emmerdale in 2015!

Yungblud dated American singer Halsey in 2018, however, the pair split around a year later in 2019.

SEE ALSO: Celebrity Gogglebox’s Nick Grimshaw – family, partner and more explored!

Meet Jack Saunders

Jack Saunders is appearing alongside Yungblud on the Gogglebox sofa.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star is a Radio 1 DJ. He plays rock and alternative music and joined Radio 1 in September 2018.

Previous to Radio 1, Jack also worked for Kerrang! Radio and Radio X. You can follow the DJ on Instagram @jackxsaunders where he has around 22,000 followers.

SEE ALSO: Who are Denise and Eddie from Celebrity Gogglebox? How long have they been together?

CATCH UP WITH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4’S ON-DEMAND SERVICE ALL4.