Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Toff? Meet Stanley Johnson's bestie

Channel 4 brings us yet another instalment of Gogglebox in 2019 and this time it’s not just regular people criticizing the telly, it’s celebs!

Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off from June 14th and the six-part series came to an end on July 19th.

The Gogglebox cast filled with famous faces saw Chris Eubank Sr and Jr, Kelly Osborne, Little Mix, Westlife and Rylan Clark-Neal all have their say on the week’s telly.

Although they come and go each week, the main celeb cast on Gogglebox stayed the same with Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend, Eddie, Gyles Brandreth and Shiela Hancock and Toff and Stanley Johnson all taking part.

So, who is Toff from Celebrity Gogglebox? And what’s her relationship with Stanley Johnson? Here’s everything you need to know…

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Toff?

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo is an English reality TV star made famous by Channel 4 show Made in Chelsea.

Toff joined Made in Chelsea in 2014 during its seventh series. She was born in Torquay, Devon but now lives in London, hence being part of the Chelsea cast.

In 2017 Toff took part in another Channel 4 show, Celebs Go Dating. And in the same year she won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! beating Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas and radio presenter Iain Lee.

Who is Stanley Johnson on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Perched alongside Toff on the Gogglebox sofa is an author and former politician Stanley Johnson.

Stanley is the father of UK Conservative MP Boris Johnson. He also has five more children, Rachel and Joseph with Boris’ mother Charlotte Fawcett and Julia and Maximilian are from his second marriage to Jennifer Kidd.

He was born in Penzance, Cornwall and turns 79 years old in 2019. Stanley celebrates his birthday on August 18th 1940.

You may recognise Stanley from his appearance on BBC’s The Real Marigold Hotel in 2018. He took part in the show along with Selina Scott, Syd Little and other celebrities.

Stanley Johnson and Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo’s relationship

Although the friendship between almost 80-year-old Stanley and 25-year-old Toff may seem a tad unlikely, the pair make a great TV-watching duo on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Both Stanley and Toff appeared on the 2017 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Stanley came seventh on the show and Toff was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

It’s unknown whether Toff and Stanley knew each other before entering the Jungle but chances are they’ve always mixed in the same circles.

Toff once went to work for weekly magazine ‘The Lady’ on an episode of Made in Chelsea which was edited by Stanley’s daughter, Rachel, until 2012.

The pair are supporters of the Conservative party, sharing the same political standpoint, too.

