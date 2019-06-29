Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If you ever wanted to see everyone’s favourite celebrities from actors Laurence and Emilia Fox to Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly, all in one place, then now you can!

Channel 4’s Celebrity special of Gogglebox airs in aid of Stand Up to Cancer from June 14th.

The 2019 show has had viewers cracking up since episode 1 as the celebrities sit down to watch everything from The Chase to Love Island and more.

Emily Atack’s impression of Love Island’s Maura Higgins is a sight to behold! One famous face who appears on the show with his niece, Liv, is Nick Grimshaw.

So, who is Grimmy? Here’s everything you need to know about the Celebrity Goggleboxer!

Celebrity Gogglebox – Who is Nick Grimshaw?

Nick is best known for being a radio DJ on BBC Radio 1 hosting the early morning show for six years.

He stepped down from the position in May 2018 as, according to The Express, he basically wants a lie-in.

Nick still works for Radio 1 but now hosts the Drivetime show.

The Mancunian has also done his fair share of presenting work appearing on Channel 4, and BBC One and Two.

Nick Grimshaw’s personal life

As of October 2018, Nick is officially in a relationship with dancer and model Meshach Henry.

During episode 3 of Celebrity Gogglebox, while watching Love Island, Nick expressed how he couldn’t deal with “a girl’s soft touch” and said: “that’s why I’m gay, it’s horrible”.

Nick’s partner, Meshach, trained in dance at London Contemporary Dance School.

He has around 10,000 followers on Instagram (@meshhenry).

Who is Nick’s niece Liv on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Joining 34-year-old Nick on the Gogglebox sofa isn’t his other half, but his niece, Liv.

Liv is the daughter of Nick’s sister, Jane.

She’s 25 years old in 2019 and looks to have a boyfriend called Joe.

From the looks of her Instagram, Liv works as an assistant merchandiser for clothing brand PrettyLittleThing.

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4 FROM JUNE 14TH.