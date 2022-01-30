Celebrity Hunted 2022 cast involves MIC couple Ollie and Gareth











The hit Channel 4 show, Celebrity Hunted is back for Season 4 and fans can’t wait. The show follows a group of celebs on the run across the UK from professional hunters.

With the new season set to debut on Sunday, January 30th, fans are intrigued as to which celebs will be setting out to evade capture. With guests such as newlyweds, Ollie and Gareth Locke and some other pretty famous faces, let’s take a look at the full cast for Celebrity Hunted 2022.

Ollie & Gareth Locke. Picture: Youtube: EMOTIONAL Surrogacy Journey | Made in Chelsea

Celebrity Hunted 2022 cast

Season 4 is set to be a good one, with some pretty cool celeb guests heading out on the run.

Season 1 Drag race UK winner, The Vivienne is set to appear, they will be paired with reality TV star and Too Hot To Handle legend, Chloe Veitch.

Iwan Thomas, Olympic silver medalist, will be on the run with a close friend and two-time gold-winning Paralympian, Richard Whitehead.

UK garage star, Lisa Maffia is paired up with actress Chizzy Akudou, who also appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2017, lets’s see if her skills on the ice help her on the run.

Finally, Made in Chelsea star, Ollie Locke is set to appear with his husband, Gareth.

Those who manage to evade capture by the end of the season will win a cash prize that they share with the charity in aid of Stand Up for Cancer.

Ollie and his husband Gareth were spotted on the run

During the filming of the show, the Made in Chelsea couple were spotted trying to evade capture in Cornwall.

Fans of the show reported the sighting to Cornwall Live and they released a post saying;

Anyone who spots the celebrity couple is being asked to call it in and there may even be a reward given to anyone who can provide information which leads to their capture – although obviously, some fans will be hoping for them to win the contest so may choose to keep quiet about sightings. Cornwall Live

We are yet to know if anyone called in or if the couple got caught, so you’ll have to wait for the show to find out.

Celebrity Hunted will start on Sunday

Season 4 is set to debut on January, 30th 2022 on Channel 4. The show will air every Sunday across a 6 week period or you can watch the episodes online at All 4.

To catch up with the previous Celebrity Hunted series, click here.

Date: Sunday 30th January 2022

Time: 9pm

Place; @channel4



Celebrity Hunted Launch Day



All in aid of @SU2CUK

Proud to be part of a great production.

Hope you all enjoy it and please donate if you can.#celebrityhunted #standuptocancer@Hunted_HQ pic.twitter.com/EvyN5IyrN9 — Mel Thomas QPM (@MelMelimel1968) January 21, 2022

WATCH CELEBRITY HUNTED ON CHANEEL 4 EVERY SUNDAY AT 9PM

