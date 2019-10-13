Celebrity Hunted: Who are Aldo and Jean? The pair will stop at nothing to get through the show!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Hunted is back in 2019 but this time there are eight celebrity fugitives on the run.

The Prime Minister’s dad, Stanley Johnson, and Georgia Toffolo, Lucy Mecklenburgh and Lydia Bright, Aldo Zilli and Jean-Christophe Novelli and Martin Offiah and Gavin Henson are all taking part.

The famous faces are taking on the Hunted challenge in a bid to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer. Episode 1 of the third Celebrity Hunted series starts on October 13th 2019 at 9 pm on Channel 4.

So, without further adieu, let’s meet Celebrity Hunted’s Aldo and Jean!

Celebrity Hunted: Who is Aldo Zilli?

Aldo Zilli is an Italian celebrity chef who moved to the UK at the age of 20.

The now-63-year-old was born in Alba Adriatica in the central Italian region of Abruzzo on January 26th 1956.

During his career, he’s written many books including two autobiographies. He was appointed Chef Consilere of the San Carlo group in 2013. The likes of Rihanna, David Beckham and Hulk Hogan have eaten at San Carlo’s.

Also has two daughters, Laura, 34 from his first marriage and Twiggy, 11. Aldo also has a son named Rocco, 13. His eldest daughter, Laura, is a model and is married to Nick Gold.

Aldo is also a grandfather to Laura’s son, Zachary. He married his wife, Nikki, in 2005.

Meet Jean-Christophe Novelli

Jean-Christophe is a French celebrity chef who rose worked as a Head Chef for Elie de Rothschild at the age of just 19. In 1983 he moved from his hometown in Northern France to the UK and ran Keith Floyd’s pub, ‘The Maltster’ for a year.

Jean-Christophe, 58, opened four restaurants in London in 1996 which was the beginning of his cookery empire that we know of today.

In 2019, Jean has been divorced twice. He has two sons and a daughter and is currently in a relationship with Michelle Kennedy. Jean and Michelle have a three-year-old son named Valentino who was diagnosed with cancer just a few weeks after he was born. Thankfully Valentino was given the all-clear in April 2018.

Celebrity Hunted: Aldo and Jean on Instagram

Both Aldo and Jean-Christophe are on Instagram.

You can follow Aldo, who has over 3,000 followers, @aldozill. And Jean-Christophe has a similar amount of followers and can be found under the handle @jean_christophe_novelli.

Unsurprisingly, both chefs often take to the internet to share posts of delicious dishes they’ve conjured up. But they’re also partial to a gym selfie or two and posts of their adorable families.

