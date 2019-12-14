Celebrity Juice Christmas special 2019 gets more inappropriate than ever: Tiramisu, kissing and cat litter

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Whack out the selection boxes and turn up the Christmas tunes because the festive season is officially here.

It’s that special time of year again when all our favourite TV shows give us a festive episode.

Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice Christmas special aired on Thursday, December 12th 2019.

Gino D’Acampo and Paddy McGuiness had to kiss each other, cat litter was poured down a shoot on Will Mellor’s face and Holly Willoughby licked tiramisu off of Stacey Solomon’s face.

So, what else went down on the Celebrity Juice Christmas special 2019? And how can you watch it?

Celebrity Juice Christmas special 2019

Thursday, December 12th saw the Celebrity Juice Christmas Special come to our screens.

The ITV show aired at 9:55 pm and saw Holly Willoughby, Paddy McGuiness and Stacey Solomon on one team. While Gino D’Acampo, Mel B and Kelly Osbourne were on the other.

In true Celebrity Juice fashion, there were tonnes of challenges to take part in for points. Poor Stacey had tiramisu poured all over her face while Kelly had to endure pasta bake being thrown down a shoot at her face.

FEELING FESTIVE: Meet the Celebrity 5 Christmas in Lapland cast: Christoper Biggins to Rustie Lee!

Celebrity Juice Christmas special: Paddy McGuinness

The Christmas episode of Celebrity Juice saw Paddy McGuiness and Gino D’Acampo go head to head in a challenge.

To win points for their teams Gino and Paddy had to climb a mountain of boxes and fetch a box of tissues from the very top.

After much pushing and shoving, falling and crashing, there was only one winner. Not only did Gino manage to whip the box of tissues away from Paddy, but Paddy also had his derriere exposed in the process.

Gino had to find Home Alone’s ‘Kevin’

Gino’s trials and tribulations didn’t stop there on Celebrity Juice’s Christmas Special.

He was then roped in to find “Kevin” from Home Alone. Gino was sent out into the ITV studios with a camera strapped to his chest. The Home Alone themed game saw Gino have to contend with Krampus, a dinosaur, a load of lego to walk through and a snow monster.

Gino said: “This is impossible, you idiots. F*** Kevin, I look like a chicken. This game is stupid. This is b*******.”

WOW-FACTOR: Graham Norton Show: Fans say Jennifer Hudson is “stunning”: How did she lose weight?

CATCH UP WITH THE CELEBRITY JUICE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL 2019 ON THE ITV HUB NOW.