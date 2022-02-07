Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune season 2 has officially wrapped up episodes











Pat Sajak and Vanna White and the famous guest stars on Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune have been entertaining fans for many weeks now during season 2 of the show. Tatyana Ali, Marcia Cross and Tori Spelling are just some of the celebrities that have been featured this series.

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune follows the same format as the regular series but there’s a slight difference in that any money the celebs win on the ABC show goes to a charity of their choice rather than into their back pocket. So, let’s find out more about season 2 – has it finished or are there more episodes to come?

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune season 2 episode 14 explored

Sadly for Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune megafans, there’s no season 2 episode 14 on the cards.

If any viewers of the show were looking to watch it on Sunday, February 6th, it’s unfortunately not possible as the show isn’t airing.

There are many episodes of Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune available to watch via catch up on the ABC website, however.

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune season 2 has finished

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune season 2 episode 13 was the final episode of the series. The season 2 finale aired on Sunday, January 30th, 2022.

The episode featured Laverne Cox, Ali Wentworth and Von Miller and it was Ali who won the most for her chosen charity. However, all of the celebrities won thousands of dollars each.

Season 1 was made up of eight episodes, but season 2 has almost double with 13.

Fans react to their fave celebrity guests on Wheel Of Fortune

Judging by fans’ tweets during Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune season 2 episodes, there are certain celebrities that they loved seeing on the show. One person wrote: “Watching the most recent episode of celebrity wheel of fortune & I am obsessed with how incredible Laverne Cox looks. Her hair is everything with that green blazer“.

Another said: “I’m watching Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and—you guys—my childhood crush on Haley Joel Osment has returned full force.“

Someone else tweeted: “Von Miller winning celebrity wheel of fortune while playing in the NFC championship game is next level greatness”.

Von Miller playing for the Rams and celebrity wheel of fortune at the same time. That's talent. — john ladd (@The_John_Ladd) January 31, 2022

