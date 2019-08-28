Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

When it comes to early noughties boyband Blue, Lee Ryan was always known as the cute one.

While Simon packed the soulful vocals, Duncan donned the muscles and Antony, well was Antony, the heartthrob for many teenagers was always blonde-haired and blue-eyed Lee.

That’s exactly the case for giggly stunner Sarah Plews, who enjoyed several dates with the pop-star during the early episodes of Celebs Go Dating 2019.

Eventually, the blonde stunner was whisked away by Lee to the grand finale in Crete. So, who is Sarah? Is she still dating Lee? And what is she up to now?

Are Sarah and Lee still dating?

No!

The two blonde beauties enjoyed dates in both episode 3 and 5, where Lee splurged all of his rambling thoughts from recalling the time he voiced an Ice Age character in Italian to a bizarre encounter with ‘aliens’.

Nevertheless, the pair appeared to hit it off and Sarah was the only girl Lee wanted to whisk away to Crete in Greece,

We know that Sarah is still single now, though, and she told us that she was still “looking for love” – so nothing serious transpires between the pair after filming abroad!

Lee doesn’t even follow her on Insta… although Jack Fincham does – cheeky!

Speaking of her one-on-one time with Lee, Sarah confused that it was a surreal experience having gazed at the superstar on TV during his Blue days.

She said: “I’m surprised I wasn’t star-struck on the date but Lee was just as nice in person as he comes across on TV.”

Sarah never actually applied for the show but was approached by Celebs Go Dating via Instagram. Producers obviously felt that she was a perfect match for Lee:

I was approached to go on the show and thought why not. They just messaged me on Instagram, so I guess I kind of got picked!

Who is Sarah Plews?

Sarah is a 30-year-old make-up artist from Wakefield.

She originally studied dance at college but has been working in the make-up industry for over 10 years, now a freelance artist in her home town.

If you love Sarah’s look then you’ll probably want to check out her makeup page here, which is full of useful advice!

Sarah on Instagram!

You can follow Sarah on Instagram under @sarah_plews_, where she has just over 2,000 followers.

The 30-year-old has a selection of stunning snaps and will certainly be a popular choice should she make it to the grand finale abroad where a famous slow-mo bikini shot awaits.

