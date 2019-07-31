Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of E4 series Celebs Go Dating are about to be treated to their second series of the year.

The celebrity dating agency will open its doors to a batch of famous faces this August with the likes of Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson and Jack Fincham joining a star-studded line-up that even includes a former member of boyband Blue.

Dating agents Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman are no more as the series continues under the new management of Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson. Oh, and not forgetting hilarious voiceover guru Rob Beckett and sass-king receptionist Tom!

With the Love Island finishing on Monday, July 29th Celebs Go Dating is ready to fill your 9 pm void.

Celebs Go Dating 2019: Start date

The brand new series of Celebs Go Dating will launch on Monday, August 5th (one week after the Love Island 2019 final).

It will air at 9 pm on E4.

From then on, season 7 will continue to air every night apart from Saturday in the same timeslot.

Alternatively, you can catch up with all of the episodes via the official Channel 4 media player, ALL4.

Celebs Go Dating Cast: Megan Barton-Hanson

Love Island 2018 star Megan Barton-Hanson is back in the dating game after breaking up with Wes Nelson shortly after the ITV2 series had concluded.

We’re excited to see all of the men scramble to date Meg-Meg as she’s sure to be one of the most talked-about cast members of the new season.

Jack Fincham

After Jack and Dani Dyer coupled up on Love Island 2018, they quickly became the nation’s darlings and won the series by an absolute landslide.

However, their high-profile split earlier this year resulted in Dani rekindling her love with Sammy Kimmence and Jack back on the singles market.

Lee Ryan

We’re sure fans of the early 2000s boyband Blue are ecstatic to see heartthrob Lee Ryan back on TV.

His last reality TV outing was on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, where he famously made a mess of a potential relationship with fellow contestant Jasmine Waltz.

Let’s hope things run a little smoother under the guidance of Paula and Anna!

Nathan Henry

Nathan’s recent breakup has been a hot topic in Geordie Shore season 19 and fans of the show have been desperate for him to find love again.

Chloe and Demi Sims

These two sisters are most well known for their TOWIE appearances. And, their love lives are also at the heart of the drama in Essex and on our screens.

Chloe is a Celebs Go Dating veteran having appeared in series 5 and is back again to find love, bringing younger sis Demi along the way.

Lauren Goodger

TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger also joins the Celebs Go Dating 2019 line-up following a series of unsuccessful relationships.

In the show’s promotional video she said “I just need to find a man that’s right for me!”

Well, Lauren, you’ve come to the right place.

Lady Colin Campbell

Lady Colin Campbell is the surprise entry on the show considering she’s almost 70 years old. Still, you can’t put a number on love!

The author and socialite was famously married to Lord Colin Campbell in 1974, after knowing him just five days… who’s to say a repeat shotgun wedding couldn’t happen in the new season of Celebs Go Dating?

Bring it on!

