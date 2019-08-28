Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The 2019 series of Celebs Go Dating has provided more shocking and unexpected twists and turns than any other series.

One minute Megan Barton-Hanson is grovelling over Love Island bae Wes Nelson and the next she is making moves for E4 co-star Demi Sims. Oh, and swindling some muted guy called Zack along the way, of course.

The final episode in series 7 airs tonight (Wednesday, August 28th) with the gang of celebrities enjoying their last few moments with their non-celeb partners.

But will TOWIE star Demi Sims prove incapable of resisting temptation from Megan Barton-Hanson? And what is going on with Zara… do they go on to date seriously after the show?

Who is Zara Louise?

Zara Louise is a 24-year-old cars salesperson from Staffordshire who said that she joined the show having been single for a year and a half.

She met former TOWIE star Demi late in the show during episode 14, where they enjoyed a string of dates before the grand finale in Crete.

The brunette stunner, who is two years older than Demi, is on Instagram under @zaralouise_.

She has close to 2,500 followers and recently toured across the UK to attend Pride events in Manchester and Birmingham.

Is she still with Demi Sims?

No!

It’s not believed that anything serious progresses between Demi and Zara other than the brief holiday romance in Greece.

The pair are still following one other on Insta, however, so it can’t be all sour.

They clearly had a natural and honest chemistry during their dates on Celebs Go Dating although Demi was always more distracted by a possible romance with co-star Megan.

The Demi and Megan Barton-Hanson saga

Prior to filming for series 7, Megan and Demi decided to steps things up and test out their bubbling romance on a handful dates.

According to reports, the pair dated for around one month from mid-July to mid-August. However, 25-year-old Megan was pictured crying outside a nightclub in Camden as rumours that the pair had split up intensified following the news that they were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Demi will appear in TOWIE season 25, which launches on Sunday, September 1st, and has been seen getting close to co-star Pete Wicks. Perhaps a new relationship forms there…

Elsewhere, Megan is reportedly dating Chelcee Grims. She is bisexual and a singer/songwriter who also plays professional football for Fulham Ladies.

