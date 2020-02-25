Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Amy Childs was one of the OG’s of The Only Way is Essex. The then-beautician shot to fame on the ITV show alongside Mark Wright and the rest of the gang.

Some of us may recognise Amy from her days of Vajazzling and chilling out with her cousin Harry Derbidge, but the ex- TOWIE cast members are all grown up now.

Amy’s had a whole lot go on since her days on the show and now she’s back on our screens on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating. So, how many kids does Amy Childs have?

Amy Childs: Kids

Ex-TOWIE star Amy has two children.

Her firstborn was a daughter, named Polly. Polly was born in April 2017. While her second child was a boy, born in September 2018.

Amy and her ex-partner decided to keep her son and his name out of the media spotlight.

However, Polly regularly features on Amy’s social media account.

SO STUNNING: Meet Dean Gaffney’s daughters: Celebs Go Dating 2020

Who’s the father of her children?

Amy shares her daughter, Polly, with Bradley Wright. Shortly after Amy gave birth, the pair went their separate ways and Bradley is currently in prison in 2020 for “arson, handling stolen goods and dangerous driving” according to The Sun.

Amy has kept details of her relationship and personal life under wraps in recent years.

The 29-year-old moved on with a businessman named Ritchie, however, little is known about him. Ritchie is the father to Amy’s son. However, after 11 months together, the pair split in 2019.

What is Amy’s mummy blog?

As well as being a “reality TV goddess”, in the words of Rob Beckett, Amy blogs on all things ‘mum’.

The single-mum-of-two has a website – mum.fit – where she uploads exercise videos, tips, routines, product reviews and more.

Amy says in episode 1 of the 2020 series that “she might have a bit of a ‘mum bod’ but she’s not a “bad looking sort”.

With her babies and business under control, let’s hope that Amy finds herself a Prince Charming through the show.

READ MORE: Olivia Bentley age – Celebs Go Dating 2020

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING WEEKNIGHTS AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK