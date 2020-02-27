Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Cue Rob Beckett’s absolutely savage jokes because Celebs Go Dating is back on E4 as of Monday, February 24th 2020.

Any TOWIE fans will be au fait James ‘Lockie’ Lock, he’s been part of the cast since 2013!

James is one of the famous faces looking for love on a brand new series of Celebs Go Dating.

It’s no secret that James is a hit with the ladies. So, who is his Celebs Go Dating date Borbala? Let’s get to know the Playboy Bunny a little more.

Celebs Go Dating: Who is Borbala?

Episode 4 of the series (Thursday, February 27th) sees some of the celebrities on their second and third dates.

James Lock is set to be knocked off his feet as Paul and Anna have arranged for him to date Playboy Bunny Borbala Kreutz.

Borbala hails from Hungary, looks to be an international model and resides in London.

Meet Borbala on Instagram

Prepare yourself for a steamy array of pics when visiting Borbala’s Instagram page (@missbkreutz). Her account is jam-paced with photos featuring string bikinis, lingerie, implied nudes and more!

She’s on Twitter as @borikreutz90. And Borbala doesn’t stop there as she also has an Only Fans account.

She writes on Only Fans: “Makeup artist and model from Hungary. Based in London.”

Borbala Kreutz – career

By the looks of things, Borbala has carved out a successful career as a model.

An old Star Now profile lists her as an “Actor, Extra, Model, Influencer, Dancer” and more.

The profile adds that she’s based in Chelmsford, Essex and lists her height at 5ft 5.

Today, it looks like she’s an Ignite model. Borbala also adds Playboy Mexico to her Insta profile.

