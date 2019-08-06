Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

According to the tabloid newspapers, Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson underwent countless plastic surgery operations while she was growing up.

Reports from The Sun, The Tab and Hello! Magazine suggest that Megan may have undergone multiple operations, spending up to £40,000 on a revamped looked.

When Megan first stepped into the limelight on Love Island 2018, pictures circulated across Twitter. She was likened to Harry Potter character Moaning Myrtle pre-surgery and Margot Robbie afterwards.

So what surgeries has Megan Barton-Hanson had? We investigate what work the Celebs Go Dating star’s had done…

Megan Barton Hanson before Love Island

In 2018 when Megan first set foot in the Love Island villa, Hello! Magazine were first to break the exclusive pictures of the 24-year-old glamour model from Southend-on-Sea.

In these photos, you can see the shocking difference from when Megan Barton-Hanson was 18-years-old to today. Megan can be seen wearing a polka-dot dress with natural long blonde hair and a lot less of a curvy figure.

Since her more natural, younger days, Megs is said to have had a full set of veneers, lip fillers, botox and a boob job.

Megan Barton-Hanson’s Plastic Surgery

Hello! Magazine continued their deep investigative work on Megan’s former life before she became a stripper and glammed-up model with over 500,000 Instagram followers.

The magazine reported that Megan had her first piece of cosmetic surgery at 14-years-old – which could have been having her ears pinned back according to The Sun. She then went on to have a rhinoplasty (nose job), more lip fillers and breast augmentation as she approached her 20th birthday. She then had a further boob job to make them look more “natural”.

After speaking to a plastic surgery expert and a celebrity dentist, Hello! came to the conclusion that Megan has spent around £25,000 on different surgical procedures. However, this figure is more likely to be close to £40,000 now according to The Sun.

The cost of beauty, eh!

Megan Barton Hanson in 2019

As Love Island viewers normally do, Megan before surgery went viral and Love Island enthusiasts starting to play a game of who ‘old Megan’ used to look like. The go-to girl for Megan’s doppelganger was Harry Potter’s Moaning Myrtle, a ghostly figure that lurked the toilets in The Chamber of Secrets.

However, things quickly settled down and a year later Megan is something of a reality TV legend nowadays. She’s appearing on everything from Loose Women to The Full Monty and she’s got a lot to say about some serious issues in today’s society including body positivity.

Since appearing on Love Island, Megan has spoken out about how she regretted rushing into her first boob job at 19 years old. She’s also become something of a self-love guru, citing therapy as a much more effective way of learning to love yourself rather than getting surgery. She said to The Sun:

“I thought at 19 getting bigger boobs and a smaller nose that I would be a new woman and be super confident but really that is just the tip of the iceberg…You can decorate the outside shell, but really to feel good on the inside you need to work on it”.

