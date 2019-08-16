Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Celebs Go Dating and Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry has been enjoying a steamy romance with Lance, who has emerged as an earlier favourite to join Nath on the trip abroad for the grand finale.

The pair enjoyed a second date on Thursday night (August 16th), a third on Sunday (August 18th) and could be heading for marriage by the end of the season… probably not, though, considering no couple in the history of Celebs Go Dating have ever gone on to date outside of the show.

Nevertheless, if you’re super keen on team Nathan and Lance then you’ll want to get know the cheeky non-celeb a little better.

From his Instagram to his job, get to know Lance Cox.

Nathan and Lance’s date

Date two saw Nathan attempt to say sober following a slapped wrist from Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson for getting absolutely mortal during his first hook up with Lance.

So, on this occasion, Nath stuck to just the one G&T.

Swimming in chemistry and not vodka, the date flowed naturally with both streams of sexual innuendos and even deeper meaningful conversations, albeit about aliens.

Nath signed the date two off in style as the pair chatted about what they would if aliens suddenly dropped down to earth and whisked away. He said:

I would say no (to being abducted by aliens) cus’ I wanna go on another date with Lance first.

Who is Lance Cox?

Lance is a 31-year-old from Manchester where according to his LinkedIn he works as a procurement coordinator.

No idea what that means? Lance basically handles and executes all of his company’s purchasing decisions, managing stock and budgets. The 31-year-old has worked for payment processing company Worldpay for nearly five years and must be very good with numbers.

You can follow Lance on Instagram under @lance.cox, where he has close to 4,000 followers.

Although not a model, his page certainly looks like it with pouts and poses galore. Boasting lots of hidden tattoos that we haven’t seen on the E4 dating show, definitely follow Lance for some fashion inspiration!

Celebs Go Dating 2019 grand finale

The grand finale of Celebs Go Dating 2019 will take place on Thursday, August 28th.

The last episode will air on E4 at 9 pm.

We know that Nathan will take either Lance or Alain for the trip abroad – tune in to find out who makes it!

