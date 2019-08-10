Celebs Go Dating: Who is Lauren Goodger's ex boyfriend?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Anna Williamson and Paul Brunson are ready to tackle a brand new group of celebrities. It’s time for the agents to get them dating and hopefully find love.

The second instalment of Celebs Go Dating kicks off from August 5th 2019 and sees Chloe and Demi Sims, Lee Ryan, Nathan Henry, Jack Fincham, Megan Barton Hanson and Lauren Goodger all on the hunt for romance.

Of course, all of the famous faces come with their own history of dating – some of which is publicly known and others not so much.

So, who is Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend? And why was he in prison?

Who is Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend?

From 2016-2018 Lauren Goodger dated Joey Morrisson. However, their relationship was far from conventional as Joey was behind bars.

A report from the Daily Mail details that Joey was handed a 16-year sentence for a string of offences, including possession of a firearm, kidnapping, blackmail and actual bodily harm in 2010.

He served nine years of the sentence and was released in 2019. But, it wasn’t all smiles as Joey came out of prison. He and Lauren called things off after she found out he was messaging other women while in prison.

Lauren on Celebs Go Dating 2019

During her stint on Celebs Go Dating Lauren has made it clear that she’s looking for a man to settle down with.

She opened up to Anna and Paul during episode 4 about her previous relationships. And things got emotional for Lauren when she detailed how her mother gave her up to her father when she was four years old as she couldn’t cope with raising three children.

Lauren cried and cited the event as part of the reason why she clings onto the wrong relationships in her adult life.

Lauren’s relationship with Mark Wright

Also mentioned during her heart to heart with the Celebs Go Dating agents was the fact that she’d dated her TOWIE co-star Mark Wright.

Lauren told the agents that Mark was her first love. After meeting at school, the pair were together for over 10 years.

Today Mark is married to actress Michelle Keegan and the pair have been together since 2012.

