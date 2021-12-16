Who is Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson’s girlfriend and is she pregnant?











Selling Tampa is a brand new Netflix series that is showcasing the lives of the real estate agents who work at Allure Realty in Tampa Bay, Florida. The founder and CEO of Allure is Sharelle Rosado, and she and her team of all-female employees are the main cast members on the show.

Just like Selling Sunset, the Netflix series not only takes a look at the work-life of the women, but also the personal and family lives of most of the cast members. So, let’s find out more about who Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson’s girlfriend is and whether she’s pregnant.

Who is Chad Johnson?

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson is a former NFL player who had a career that spanned over 15 years.

He played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001 until 2010 before moving onto the New England Patriots for a year, then the Miami Dolphins for another year until 2013.

For the last three years of his career, Chad played for the Montreal Alouettes and the Monterrey Fundidores. The 43-year-old won many awards during his career including ‘NFL receiving yards leader’.

Meet Chad Ochocinco’s girlfriend

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson is currently in a relationship with Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado.

Chad is nine years Sharelle’s senior as she’s 34 years old.

The couple has been together since 2020 and they got engaged in 2021.

Is Chad’s girlfriend pregnant?

Yes! Chad’s now-fiancé, Sharelle, is pregnant with her fourth child.

Between them, Sharelle and Chad will have 11 children once their first child together comes along.

Speaking of their expanding family on Selling Tampa in 2021, Sharelle said that it may be difficult raising a child in two homes as the couple is currently long-distance, splitting their time between Miami and Florida.

It seems from Sharelle’s Instagram page, that the couple is expecting a girl and they may have already named her ‘Serenity’.

