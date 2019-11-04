Channel 5: Meet the cast of Bouncers who deal with fights, homelessness and crime

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 5 never fails to bring an insightful documentary to our screens.

And in 2019 the TV channel brings us a brand new series which takes a look at people who come up against all sorts in a working day.

Series 1 of Bouncers kicks off from Monday, November 4th at 10 pm. The bouncers deal with everyone from those worse for wear after a night out to people who have no choice but to sleep on the streets.

So, without further adieu lets mee the cast of Channel 5 show, Bouncers.

Bouncers Channel 5: Cast

The people keeping the peace at night in episode 1 are mobile bouncers Marek and Greg.

The pair have no other option other than to call the police in the first episode of the series.

We also meet Mike and Kev as well as the Good Night Owls, who are a team of student volunteers.

READ MORE: Brave Valentino Novelli features in Celebrity Hunted 2019 as he recovers from cancer in hospital

What happens in episode 1 of Bouncers?

Bouncers episode 1 will see what life is really like for bouncers operating across the UK. It’s no easy job, that’s for sure and the first part of the series certainly shows it.

Two men refuse to leave a club which causes trouble for mobile bouncers, Marek and Greg.

While Mike and Kev have their own issues to deal with including helping a homeless man and dealing with a mugging. Finally, the student volunteers, Good Night Owls, help a drunk man found on the beach and a woman who believes she is overdosing.

Bouncers: Episode guide

Bouncers is set to air for four episodes.

With the first airing on November 4th, the final episode of Bouncers should air on Monday, November 25th 2019.

If you miss an episode you can always catch up via Channel 5’s on-demand service, My5.

MEET AND GREET: Channel 4: Meet the Smuggled cast – we found Alim and Kyle on Instagram

WATCH BOUNCERS ON CHANNEL 5 FROM MONDAY NOVEMBER 4TH AT 10 PM.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE