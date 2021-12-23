Why didn’t Charlene Rubush win an Audi on Wheel of Fortune?











Since the gameshow first began airing in 1975, viewers have always been entertained by Wheel of Fortune. The show currently airs on weeknights and still features Pat Sajak and Vanna White as hosts.

Wheel of Fortune usually sees its contestants walking away with more than they bargained for on the show, but for Charlene Rubush, it seems that her dreams were squashed while appearing on the gameshow in 2021. So, let’s find out more about what happened to Charlene…

Charlene Rubush on Wheel of Fortune

During a Wheel of Fortune episode on December 21st, 2021, Charlene Rubush was a contestant.

Charlene had to solve the regular ‘hangman’ style word puzzle which read: “Choosing the right word”.

Just before the music times out, Charlene shouts “word”. But, host Pat Sajak says: “This one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but as you know it’s gotta be more or less continuous.“

Charlene misses out on her prize

Sadly, because Charlene paused too long in the eyes of the gameshow, between the words ‘right’ and ‘word’, she missed out on bagging herself an Audi Q3.

Pat Sajak explained: “We’ll allow for a little pause for about our or five seconds. I’m sorry you did a good job in getting it. But we can’t give you the prize.”

He then turned around his card to reveal that she would’ve won a Q3 had she been a bit quicker.

Viewers aren’t happy that Charlene didn’t get the Audi

Many Wheel of Fortune viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Charlene’s result during the show.

One person Tweeted: “Wheel of Fortune, you just lost a viewer. “I am choosing the right word” to never watch this show again. #WheelofFortune #choosingtherightword I’m done! I’m with that lady. She deserves that Audi! That rule is the most dumbest thing ever! She had it right before the time was up!“

Someone else wrote: “Ohh that needs to be reviewed, @WheelofFortune ! She paused but not for THAT long. It was obvious she was finishing the process of solving the puzzle. I think we need to add a challenge flag to #WheelofFortune“.

Another suggested that a petition should be made to get the Audi to Charlene and someone else Tweeted that the festive season should be enough to have the Audi gifted to her: “It’s Christmas. Give her the Audi“.

I'm just shaking my head

We should all gather a petition to let Wheel of Fortune give her well-deserved prize #WheelofFortune #choosingtherightword https://t.co/ulkudrgNM0 — TalinOrfaliGhazarian (@TalinOrfaliGhaz) December 22, 2021

