Charlotte Crosby and Chris Wright: Relationship timeline of the Dubai lovebirds!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

From the early days of Geordie Shore to presenting Just Tattoo Of Us on MTV today, Charlotte Crosby has become one of the most well-known reality TV stars going.

The Geordie lass oozes energy – as well as the odd inappropriate comment.

But, however well Charlotte’s done for herself work-wise, she looks to have had a rocky road to finding love. She’s endured many tumultuous relationships that often get picked up in the press.

December 2019 looks to have brought Charlotte Crosby and Chris Wright together, so are they a couple?

Charlotte Crosby and Chris Wright

After around a month of being single, Charlotte looks to be loved up again with a new man.

December 2019 saw Charlotte Crosby and her Geordie Shore pal, Sophie Kasaei, jet out to Dubai for a holiday.

And by the looks of Insta, Charlotte, Sophie and more of their girlfriends had an incredible time. Both girls took to Instagram to document their trip.

While Insta stories of your nights out can’t really confirm a lot, Charlotte took the time to actually do a grid post of herself kissing Chris Wright.

Charlotte captioned the photo: “I’ve found him DJ Chris Wright ” followed by the heart emoji.

BACK AGAIN: Was Amber Turner sacked? Why does she appear in the TOWIE Christmas special?

Who is Chris Wright?

Charlotte’s suspected new main squeeze is a DJ, CEO and business owner.

The DJ has 1oo,000 followers on Instagram (@djchriswright), and by the looks of things was out Djing in Dubai while the Geordie Shore girls partied.

Like Charlotte, Chris took to Instagram stories, mid-December 2019, to share photos and videos of nights out and group dinners with Charlotte and co.

Chris is the owner of Inside Lifestyle, a dream holiday planning company. He clearly has a knack for events organising as Chris also runs events businesses – Pukka Up, Sin Events, Ladies Day Dubai, Bash Events Group and Secret Parties.

What happened between Charlotte and Josh Ritchie?

Charlotte and Love Island star Joshua Ritchie had been together for two years before they split for good in November 2019.

Charlotte and Josh endured a rollercoaster relationship, breaking up and getting back together many times. The couple often argued on Charlotte’s reality TV show.

Josh and Charlotte even went through couples’ counselling on Channel 4 show Celebs Go Dating.

After speaking with life coaches Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson, it looked like Charlotte and Josh had a bright future, but in an Instagram post, Charlotte wrote: “Sadly the relationship seems to have broken drown.”

HOP ON BOARD: Celebrity Coach Trip 2020: Start date, time and travel locations!

WATCH JUST TATTOO OF US ON MTV AT 10 PM ON MONDAYS.