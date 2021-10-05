Who is Charmaine Bey from Black Ink Crew's baby daddy?











Black Ink Crew is officially back in 2021 with a brand new series. Since launching in 2013, Black Ink Crew has branched out to have two more spin-off shows in Chicago and Compton. Black Ink Crew Chicago kicks off on Monday, October 4th on VH1.

Ryan Henry, Phor Brumfield, Don Brumfield, Miss Kitty, Charmaine Bey and the rest of the crew are returning in 2021. Episode one sees Charmaine as a new mother with a new job, so who is Charmaine’s baby daddy?

Screenshot: Charmaine & Neek’s Relationship Timeline | Black Ink Crew: Chicago

Who is Charmaine Bey?

Charmaine Bey is a cast member on Black Ink Crew Chicago and she has been since 2015.

The 31-year-old hails from Louisiana and has a background in management and radio presenting. She’s the manager of the Chicago tattoo shop 9Mag which is featured on Black Ink Crew.

Follow Charmaine on Instagram @charmainebey.

Black Ink Crew: What is Ceaser Emanuel’s net worth?

Meet Charmaine’s husband, Neek Bey

In 2019, Charmaine (then Walker) married Neek Bey.

Neek was born on March 25th, 1991 which makes him 30 years old in 2021.

As per Stars Offline, Neek has an estimated net worth of $2m. During previous seasons of BIC Chicago, Neek expressed that he ran his own company with a staff of 15 people.

During Black Ink Crew Chicago, Neek and Charmaine got their parents to meet and talked all things living together, marriage and kids. However, things didn’t quite go to plan as Charmaine’s parents left the table.

Follow tech entrepreneur Neek on Instagram @neekbey.

Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4695 Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5kL6EYPdGBY/hqdefault.jpg 856408 856408 center 22403

Black Ink Crew: Who is Charmaine’s baby daddy?

During Charmaine and Neek’s time on Black Ink Crew Chicago, the couple have often talked about their future plans which often involved marriage and kids.

While Charmaine actually got down on one knee a proposed to Neek, he was keen to do things more traditionally.

Although their road to marriage and kids may have taken a little longer than Charmaine wanted, the couple married in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2020. In 2021, they’re expecting their second child together.

See Also: Who is Krystal? Meet the Black Ink Crew New York star

WATCH BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO ON VH1 FROM OCTOBER 4TH 2021.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK