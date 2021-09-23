Chase Chrisley and Elliot Kennedy's kombucha brewing business explored











Chase Chrisley looks to have followed in his father’s entrepreneurial footsteps. Chase already has a candle business called the ‘Chase Chrisley Collection’ and now, he and his best friend, Elliot Kennedy, look to have embarked upon a kombucha brewing company.

Chrisley Knows Best kicks off a brand new season in 2021. Season 9 premiered on Thursday, August 12th at 9 pm ET/PT on USA Network. Nanny Faye, Savannah, Todd, Chase, Grayson, Chloe and Julie Chrisley are all back for more hilarious episodes this year.

Screenshot: Chrisley Knows Best – USA Network

Chrisley Knows Best: Meet Chase and Elliot

Chase Chrisley has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014.

Chase’s best friend, Elliot Kennedy, often features on the show and has become something of a fan favourite with Chrisley Knows Best viewers.

Elliot first appeared on the show back in season 1. So, it’s likely that he and Chase have been good friends for many years.

Chase and Elliot try kombucha brewing

By the looks of Chrisley Knows Best season 3 episode 7 “The Yeastie Boys”, Chase and Elliot are going into business together in the field of kombucha brewing.

It’s no surprise that some of the Chrisley bunch are embarking on new business ventures. Much of the family’s life has been documented on the show, from Savannah’s pageant days to Nanny Faye trying to legalise gambling, there’s no end of ambition in the Chrisley household.

Kombucha is a type of tea that can be brewed at home. It’s said to have many health benefits.

Chase and Elliot’s kombucha brewing company explored

Although Chase and Elliot could have a fully-fledged kombucha brewing company up and running, neither of the reality stars have publicly announced their business via Instagram.

While Chases currently links his candle business in his IG bio, there’s no sign of the kombucha brewing company just yet.

It’s more than likely the case that Chase and Elliot are going to start out in the world of kombucha brewing during Chrisley Knows Best and, perhaps, if their venture works out, fans will see their drinks company launched in the near future.

