Love Island series 6 is in full swing in February 2020. The first-ever Winter season has been bringing the heat to our tellies.

All eyes were on Ched when he arrived as one of the Casa Amor hotties of 2020. He’s taller than most, but let’s just say he isn’t the smoothest talker in the villa.

Ched’s had people in bits already over his ‘poem’ to Jess, and now he’s bringing out another of his favourite lines.

So, what’s all this about Ched and lip gloss?

What is “Gimme some lip gloss” all about?

So, it would seem that Ched has bagged himself a new catchphrase on Love Island series 6.

We all heard him ask his partner, Jess, for “some lip gloss” earlier in the series but now it seems that he’s taken things a step further by asking her for lip gloss once again.

Episode 28 of the show (February 12th) saw Ched and Jess go on a date. Before they went in for kiss, Ched asked: “Are you gunna gimme some lip gloss”. Now call us traditional, but a simple ‘Can I kiss you?’ or saying absolutely nothing works just fine – but not on Ched’s watch!

Twitter reacts to Ched’s remarks

It’s no surprise that this cringeworthy Love Island scene had Twitter users going crazy.

Tonnes of episode 28 viewers made comments on Ched’s lip gloss remark: “If Ched says ‘Give me some lip gloss’ again I’m gonna lose it.”

Other Twitter users wrote: “THIS “GIVE ME SOME LIPGLOSS” TING NEEDS TO BE BANNED I WANT TO VOMIT MY LUNCH”

And: “Man said gimmie some lipgloss like it’s protein shake. I’m done looooooool.”

no one: absolutely no one: ched: gimme some lip gloss #loveisland — Alex (@alexevans_14) February 12, 2020

