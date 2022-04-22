Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani's roots make her 'black, gorgeous and British'













Get ready for envy-inducing outfits, jaw-dropping properties, fast cast and the all-around glitz and glam of LA as Selling Sunset is back in 2022. Chrishell, Maya, Christine, Davina, Heather and co are back for a fifth season of the Netflix series which drops on April 22nd.

Selling Sunset brings with it a newcomer in season 5 and she’s ready to be the new ‘it girl’ in the office. She describes herself as “black, gorgeous and British“, so let’s find out more about Chelsea Lazkani’s ethnicity…

Selling Sunset welcomes newbie Chelsea

Selling Sunset season 5 sees Christine Quinn joins forces with a newcomer to the show, Chelsea Lazkani.

Chelsea is a ball of enthusiasm in episode 1 and oozes confidence, she’s not even intimidated by Jason Oppenheim. After meeting Chelsea, Jason described her as “impressive” and she appears to fit into the cast extremely well.

She’s determined to make her mark at the Oppenheim Group and judging by Selling Sunset so far, she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Chelsea Lazkani’s ethnicity explored

Chelsea Lazkani was born in London and is British-Nigerian.

She was born to Segun Adefioye and Elizabeth Bolaji Adefioye as per The Cinemaholic. Speaking of her mother on Selling Sunset, Chelsea said that she’s “one of the most successful black women in corporate America“.

Chelsea moved from London to LA six years and met her husband on Tinder just two weeks after moving to the States.

Chelsea has a family of four

Since moving to the USA, Chelsea has made leaps and bounds in her career as a real estate agent. She’s also taken on motherhood and bagged herself a husband in the past five years, too.

Chelsea’s two-year-old son, Maddox, and her nine-month-old daughter, Melia, appear on Selling Sunset as well as her husband, Jeff. She said that she felt lucky to have been able to spend the last two years at home with her children.

Chelsea said: “I just love being a mum, it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.“

