Chelsea Lazkani's husband Jeff works in media while she's Selling Sunset













It’s official – Selling Sunset is back for a fifth season in 2022. Selling Sunset fans likely had a good day on March 22nd when many of the Netflix show’s cast members took to Instagram to share the release date of the new season. Viewers had a fourth instalment of Selling Sunset back in November 2021 and thankfully, there’s not too much of a break before The Oppenheim Group is back on screen.

Season 5 is set to bring with it all the juicy details of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship as well as a new cast member. Last season saw Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela join the ladies in the office and now newcomer Chelsea Lazkani is the latest addition to Selling Sunset. So, let’s find out more about the Netflix star, from her husband to her career, kids and more…

Who is Chelsea Lazkani’s husband?

Chelsea Lazkani is a new cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset season 5.

She’s set to join Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander and co as they list, show and sell some incredibly lavish homes in LA.

Chelsea is married to Jeff Lazkani and the two tied the knot back in 2017.

Find the Selling Sunset newbie on Instagram, where she has 22.4K followers, @chelsealazkani.

Exploring Jeff and Chelsea Lazkani’s wedding

Jeff and Chelsea Lazkani have been married five years and as per Legit.ng, Chelsea and Jeff met when she travelled to the USA in 2015 for a break. She decided to stay in the US after falling in love with Jeff.

Chelsea often takes to the ‘gram to share snaps and videos of her husband and back in 2017 she captioned a video of the two dancing at their wedding with the words: “When you find out your husband has some serious MOVES on your wedding day!!!“.

In the lead-up to their wedding, Chelsea also posted compilation videos to Instagram captioned: “Here’s to our happily ever after…“.

While Chelsea previously worked as an economist, her husband is the Managing Partner at Icon Media Direct. He writes on LinkedIn that he was “born and raised in the media industry“.

The Lazkanis have two children

Over the past seven years, Jeff and Chelsea Lazkani have not only formed what looks like a very loved-up relationship, but they also got married and now have two children.

They have a three-year-old son named Maddox Ali Lavon and a two-year-old daughter, Melia Man.

Chelsea often takes to Instagram to share adorable photos of her family, from pregnancy shoots to cuddles at home. Jeff can be found on Instagram @jefflazkani, however, his account is set to private.

