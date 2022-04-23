Chelsea's accent has Selling Sunset fans telling others to 'leave her alone'













Chelsea Lazkani burst onto the scene on Selling Sunset season 5. The newbie to the show has all eyes on her as she has a big list of achievements and an even bigger personality to boast on the Netflix show. Chelsea almost immediately made friends with Christine Quinn in season 5 and her upfront attitude has caused some cast members to up and leave a table, while others have huge respect for Chelsea’s transparency.

The mother-of-two doesn’t care who likes her, but she demands respect. She’s not here for petty drama but she loves to spill the tea and she’s also wanting to make herself known professionally at The Oppenheim Group. It’s safe to say that Chelsea has stolen the show in season 5, and one thing that has many Selling Sunset fans talking is Chelsea’s accent…

Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

Selling Sunset: What is Chelsea’s accent?

Selling Sunset season 5 brings with it a brand new real estate agent in 2022. Chelsea Lazkani joined the cast and is a self-proclaimed “hugger” and “double kisser“. She got her real estate license in 2015 and she’s ready and raring to go at The Oppenheim office.

Chelsea Lazkani has a British accent. She was “born and bred in London” in her own words and she moved to the States around six years ago.

Given that Chelsea has spent some time living in the USA, her accent may have slightly changed over time.

NO WAY: Emma Hernan’s Olympic swimming claims explored, is she really a backstroke pro?

Where is Chelsea Lazkani from?

Chelsea said during Selling Sunset season 5 episode 4 that she was born and raised in London.

Her parents are Nigerian immigrants and she said that her mother is “…one of the most successful black women in corporate America“.

The 29-year-old moved to the US in 2015 and married her husband, Jeff Lazkani, in 2017.

She said that being British, she can come across as blunt, but she’s all about honesty.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Chelsea Lazkani in episode 5 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Selling Sunset fans are divided over Chelsea’s accent

Since Selling Sunset season 5 dropped on April 22nd, Chelsea Lazkani is causing all kinds of Twitter beef just by speaking.

Many viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to comment on her accent. One fan tweeted that people should leave Chelsea alone.

Another defended Chelsea by tweeting: “...anyone that moves countries knows your accent doesn’t sound the same because it’s now mix with your original accent and the new accent you pick up on over the years…“

Some suggested that Chelsea’s accent is “fake” and many said she sounded like she was from Australia or New Zealand.

OMG: Instagram clues hint Micah and Emma’s romance was a non-starter on Selling Sunset

Not y’all on this app bashing this beautiful Black woman’s accent just because it’s not the “right kind of London” y’all used to hearing and forgetting Chelsea is also Nigerian. Leave her alone! She is amazing! #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/4yb8eGFA9Q — Ari Limbrick (@arilimbrick) April 22, 2022

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK