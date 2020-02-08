Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

There’s nothing better than waking up to some classic Saturday morning telly at the weekend. Without James Martin’s booming voice, what would a Saturday morning be, anyway?

Saturday, February 8th 2020 saw Cherry Healey on-screen as a guest on James Martin’s Saturday Morning. The ITV show kicks off from 9:30 am and features a variety of famous faces each week.

Looking youthful as ever in 2020, she’s presenting a rebooted cosmetic surgery show in the coming year.

Cherry Healey – botox

TV presenter Cherry Healey, 39, was one of the guests on Saturday Morning on February 8th.

During Cherry’s appearance on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, she talked all things ’10 Years Younger’ and later revealed that she gets botox. She added that she “loves” the cosmetic procedure.

While James mentioned that he’d had nothing done cosmetic-wise and thinks that “you are who you are”.

Cherry was quick to defend the cosmetic procedure and explained her love of getting ready, having her makeup done and more.

Cherry on 10 Years Younger

Cherry Healey is the host of the new rebooted version of 10 Years Younger.

The show used to air on Channel 4 in the early 2000’s and was presented by Nicky Hambleton-Jones and Myleene Klass.

The new series kicks off in 2020 on Channel 5.

