Are Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis engaged? "Wedding bells" are in the air for Teen Mom stars!











Are Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis getting engaged? Fans have taken to social media to react to the potential “engagement news” after the show’s latest episode.

Teen Mom OG’s latest episode has left many viewers at home excited at the potential news that they might be hearing wedding bells for Cheyenne and Zach very soon.

The MTV stars are expecting their first baby together which the couple announced on social media in December, 2020.

So, are Cheyenne and Zach getting engaged?

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis on Teen Mom, MTV on YouTube

Are Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis engaged?

Cheyenne and Zach are not officially engaged but the two reality stars are facing pressure from their families to head down the aisle soon.

On Teen Mom OG’s latest episode (Tuesday, March 16th), the couple’s families have made it clear that they want to see them married soon.

“I’m 10 weeks pregnant and I’m so relieved that I can have both Zach and my mom in the delivery room when the time comes,” Cheyenne said in the episode. “I’ve always wanted Ryder to have a sibling close in age. And ever since we announced our pregnancy, my family has made it clear that they want us to get married.”

All That Glitters | Trailer - BBC Trailers

During a family dinner, Zach revealed that he and Cheyenne have talked about getting married in the past which means that a wedding is definitely in the talks for the couple.

Fans might see more development of the potential engagement story in upcoming episodes of the MTV show.

BRAVO: Is Quad still on Married to Medicine? Fans question absence!

Fans react to potential “engagement news”

Many fans are excited to see Cheyenne and Zach heading down the aisle in the near future – and a lot of them can’t wait to hear the good news very soon.

One fan reacted on Instagram: “With all the beautiful parties you throw, I know your wedding will be AMAZING!!!”

“I want you to get engaged!!!” reacted someone else.

Another one added: “Just don’t get married for the wrong reasons (family pressure to do so) it will never last get married when the time is right so you can last.”

READ MORE: Where was Below Deck Sailing Yacht filmed?

Cheyenne and Zach are expecting their first baby

Cheyenne and Zach announced that they are expecting their first baby together back in December last year.

The MTV star made the exciting announcement on her Instagram profile, alongside a series of adorable pictures with Zach and Ryder at the beach.

Cheyenne is already a mother of 3-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she shares with ex-partner Cory Wharton.

WATCH TEEN MOM OG TUESDAYS ON MTV AT 8 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK