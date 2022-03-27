Make Ina Garten's Chicken Marbella and impress all your guests













Ina Garten is best known for starring in Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa. Some of Ina’s mentors included Eli Zabar and Martha Stewart. Her cooking career has spanned over four decades and over that time, she’s become renowned for certain dishes.

Food Network star Ina is famed for her Lemon Capellini, Devil’s Food Cake, Cauliflower Toasts and many more dishes. So, let’s find out more about another of Ina’s staple recipes, her Chicken Marbella…

What is Be My Guest With Ina Garten?

Ina Garten has had huge success in her culinary career so far. She’s been in the cooking game for 44 years and counting and is showing no signs of slowing down.

In 2022, Ina is appearing in a brand new Discovery series, Be My Guest With Ina Garten, which sees her invite guests over to her East Hampton home for a day of food and fun. Along the way, her guests and viewers get an insight into Ina’s favourite local spots, her cooking tips and much more.

Ina’s new show kicked off on March 26th, 2022 at 12/11C and features guests including Julianna Margulies, Chef Erin French, Willie Geist and Rob Marshall and John DeLuca.

Ina Garten’s Chicken Marbella ingredients

As per the Barefoot Contessa website, the following ingredients are required to make Ina’s Chicken Marbella:

½ cup (118ml) good olive oil

½ cup (118ml) good red wine vinegar

1½ cups (192g) large pitted prunes

1 cup (128g) large green olives, pitted

½ cup (64g) capers, including the juices

6 bay leaves

1½ heads of garlic

¼ cup (32g) dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 (4-pound) chickens, cut in 8 pieces

½ cup (64g) light brown sugar, lightly packed

1 cup (236ml) dry white wine

Barefoot Contessa recommends a wine such as a pinot grigio for the dish, Cerignola olives and Sunsweet prunes.

Make Ina Garten’s Chicken Marbella

Now that all the ingredients are ready to go, here’s how to make Ina’s Chicken Marbella, step-by-step – be warned – it’s a two-day process…

To make the dish, you’ll also need a large bowl, a cooking thermometer, aluminium foil, a large roasting pan and a serving platter.

Firstly, the chicken needs to be marinated. To do this, combine olive oil, vinegar, prunes, olives, capers, bay leaves, garlic, oregano, 2 tablespoons salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper in a large bowl. Add the chicken to the bowl and refrigerate overnight. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (180C). Place the chicken, skin side up, along with the marinade in one layer in the roasting pan, sprinkle with the brown sugar, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper, and pour the wine around the chicken. Roast for 45 to 55 minutes, until the internal temperature of the chicken is 145 degrees. Remove the pan from the oven, cover tightly with aluminium foil, and allow to rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Discard the bay leaves. Transfer the chicken, prunes, and olives to a serving platter, sprinkle with salt, and serve hot with the pan juices.

