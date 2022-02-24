Chip and Joanna Gaines’ family pictures prove they have more than one empire











HGTV’s Fixer Upper’s home renovators and loving couple Chip and Joanna have been turning homes into magical sanctuaries for the majority of their life and they have gotten pretty good at it.

But what about their family? The two presenters cherish every moment they get to spend with their children when they are not busy filming new projects.

Here’s more about the celebrity couple’s family and their heartwarming pictures on social media.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ education and background

Joanna Gaines is the co-owner and co-founder of Magnolia, as well as a New York Times bestselling author, and editor in chief of Magnolia Journal.

She was born in Kansas and raised in the Lone Star State before graduating from Baylor University with a degree in Communications.

Chip was born in Albuquerque and raised in Dallas. He later graduated from Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business with a Marketing degree.

Chip and Joanna launched their own media company, the Magnolia network, but their family snaps prove they have more than one empire.

Family pictures prove they have more than one empire

Since they both have careers in the spotlight, it’s understandable that Chip and Joanna want to give their children more privacy. However, every now and then, they have have shared snippets from their daily life with their five children.

“Saturday night family tailgate,” Joanna captioned a snap of their picnic from April 2021.

“Merry Christmas!” Jo wrote in December 2020 alongside a snap of the kids around the Christmas tree.

Joanna shared with her followers the sweet moment when her kids were waiting for the arrival of their new baby brother. So precious!

And these snaps prove that everyone helps at home. Whether that’s renovating or gardening.

