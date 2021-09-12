What is the age gap between Chloe Brockett and Lockie? Fling explored











The Only Way Is Essex is back in 2021 for a 29th series. The ITV show has been airing since 2010 and since the old days of Mark Wright and Sam Faiers appearing on our screens twice-weekly, the cast has had more than a few shake-ups.

In 2021, the cast has been whittled down once more and many familiar faces such as Clelia Theodorou, Chloe Meadows, Nicole Bass and Courtney Green have been axed from the ITVBe show.

The remaining cast, however, is clearly still giving us enough drama than anyone could wish for as the series 29 episode 1 trailer looks to promise a load of awkwardness and arguments right from the get-go, so let’s take a look at the age gap between Chloe Brockett and James ‘Lockie’ Lock.

What happened between Chloe Brockett and Lockie?

TOWIE series 29 sees the crew head to Sandbanks for a staycation, however, it looks like there’s trouble in paradise already.

Diags says that Lockie and Pete aren’t attending the staycation because they’re “scared to face the truth” and Diags suggested that Lockie “slept with Brockett“.

Chloe B can be seen saying: “I just think that everything gets turned into such a big deal all the time. Me and Lockie had a brief fling a few months ago but there’s no problem. I don’t want to be his girlfriend and he doesn’t want to be my boyfriend. I just don’t really think I’ve done anything wrong.“

Diags and Gatsby said that they’d heard that Lockie was “cringing” about the fling with Chloe B and that Lockie wasn’t “proud about it“. Gatsby and Chloe could also be seen arguing on the beach on their holiday.

How old is Chloe Brockett?

Born on December, 1st, 2000, Chloe Brockett is 21 years old.

She first joined TOWIE along with a load of young newbies in 2019 when she was 18.

Follow Chloe on Instagram where she has 315k followers @chloebrockett.

How old is James Lock?

More of a TOWIE OG than Chloe, James Lock, or ‘Lockie’ as he’s known, has appeared on the show since.

He was in a relationship with Danielle Armstrong when he was first on TOWIE and after that relationship broke down, he and Yazmin Oukhellou got together. Yaz and Lockie’s romance also played out on screen, but the couple didn’t last.

James was born on December 6th, 1986 which makes him 34 years old. There’s a 13 year age gap between Lockie and Chloe Brockett.

