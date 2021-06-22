Love Island: How old is Chloe Burrows? Age, Instagram and job explored!











Clear the diary and pencil in ‘June 28th’ because everyone’s favourite dating show is here! Starting at 9 pm on ITV, Love Island kicks off its seventh series and there’s a brand new batch of spangly newbies to get to know!

Prepare to be faced with enviable bikini bodies galore, the repetitive catchphrase of “I’ve got a text!” and more bed hopping than you could shake a stick at and you’re pretty much Love-Island-ready.

While the British summer sees heatwaves followed by storms, wind and rain, there’s always a place to seek refuge (mentally) with the airing of a new series of Love Island, so let’s get revved up to join the contestants in Mallorca!

Screenshot: Love Island contestants 2021 – ITV Press

Love Island: Who is Chloe?

Chloe Burrows is one of the Love Island series 7 cast members.

She comes from Bicester and works as a Financial Services Marketing Executive.

When it comes to the kind of man she’s looking for, Chloe stated that she likes a “good build” and goes to the gym herself.

Your First Look at Shahs of Sunset Season 9 | Bravo

She added: “I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you.“

Read More: Who is Shannon Singh? Ethnicity, age and job of 2021 star!

Chloe Burrows’ age

Chloe Burrows is 25 years old.

We can assume that Chloe celebrates her birthday in September as she took to the ‘gram in September 2017 with a 22nd birthday post.

She describes herself as bubbly and funny and says she always tries to make people laugh, so it’s likely that Chloe may be a favourite in the Love Island villa for the other Islanders.

Is Chloe Burrows on Instagram?

Yes! Chloe is on Instagram under the handle @chloe__burrows with over 8,000 followers. Her following is surely going to skyrocket as she joins the cast of one of the most well-known dating shows going in 2021!

Chloe’s Instagram is packed full of going out photos, beach snaps, bikini pics and all-things glam!

The Love Islander said to ITV that she’s only ever really been in “situationships“, so here’s hoping that Chloe can find her “Mr Right” in Mallorca!

Love Island: Liberty Poole Surgery and boob job rumours analysed

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM FROM MONDAY JUNE 28

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK