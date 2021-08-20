Who is Chloe from Chrisley Knows Best? Parents and age explored











Chrisley Knows Best series 1 launched all the way back in 2014. Today, the show is onto its ninth season. The show is centred around Todd Chrisley and his family. The family lives in Atlanta, Georgia and Grandma Faye, Todd’s wife, Julie, Chase, Savannah, Grayson and Chloe are all still cast members on the show.

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best will have seen the family’s kids grow up over the years, as well as watch on while the family plays pranks on one another. Although the Chrisley family has its fallings out, they appear to always be there for one another. So, let’s find out more about Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe…

Who is Chloe from Chrisley Knows Best?

Chloe Chrisley is a cast member on reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best.

She’s appeared on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014.

Chloe is Todd and Julie Chrisley’s granddaughter and Chase, Savannah and Grayson’s niece. Chloe’s dad is Todd’s son, Kyle Chrisley.

How old is Chloe from Chrisley Knows Best?

Chloe was born in 2021 which makes her nine years old in 2021.

When Chrisley Knows Best first began, Chloe was just two years old.

Chloe is seven years younger than Todd and Julie’s youngest son, Grayson, who is 15.

Chrisley Knows Best: Chloe’s parents

When Chloe Chrisley first appeared on the show she was cared for by her birth parents Kyle Chrisley and Angela Victoria Johnson.

However, Chloe’s parents were unable to care for her and when she was around two years old Todd and Julie were awarded sole custody of her.

Chloe’s dad appeared on Chrisley Knows Best back in 2014, but he didn’t remain on the show.

As per Distractify, Kyle struggled with addiction in his life. But, Life and Style Mag writes that “these days, Kyle is still close with Todd and Julie“.

Kyle also took to Instagram in July 2021 to give thanks to his father for sticking by him in life. Kyle wrote: “Listening to old country radio today and George Strait’s song “Love Without End, Amen” came on and I couldn’t help but think about everything my daddy has done for me despite everything I’ve put him through. No matter my wrongs he’s there to guide and help me through. @toddchrisley I love you so much and I will forever be grateful for your love and grace.“

Todd responded on the Instagram post and said: “I will always love you to the moon and back son, you past doesn’t define your future and your future belongs to the Lord , I’m proud of how far you’ve come and hopefully with prayer and Hardwork you will be at the top of the mountain before you know it.“

