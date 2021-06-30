Love Island: Chloe Burrows’ voice explained - accent and hometown of the 2021 star











From “She’s got a sexy voice” to “That voice note was ‘so bait’“, Love Island 2021 newcomer Chloe Burrows got some mixed reviews on her voice from her fellow cast members.

With cast members selected from all corners of the UK, there’s always a variety of voices, tones and accents on the ITV show. Season 7’s Brad is repping for Northumberland, while Weston-super-Mare’s Jake is bringing us a Cornish twang. Here’s a look at where blonde bombshell Chloe is from, what her accent is and what Twitter users have got to say about it!

Screenshot: Love Island contestants 2021 – ITV Press

Chloe joins Love Island 2021

During Love Island season 7 episode 1, Chloe Burrows was introduced as the first surprise cast member in 2021.

Ready to ruffle some feathers, Chloe’s voice was the first thing the Islanders heard before meeting her as she sent the boys a sensual-sounding voice note.

Chloe came into the competition bold as brass and said: “I love being centre of attention, like can you not tell?” during episode 2.

Chloe putting on a sexy voice for the voice note #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/8W549njFfb — kai 🙂 (@kiki1636) June 28, 2021

Is Chloe’s voice real?

After Chloe’s voice note was sent over, many viewers took to Twitter to comment on her voice, one person Tweeted: “I know Chloe was STRAINING to do her best seductive smokey voice for that voice note“.

Another said: “Chloe’s voice note sounds so forced pls she’s trying too hard“.

Someone even Tweeted that they thought Chloe’s accent wasn’t consistent: “Why does Chloe’s accent keep changing?“.

Chloe’s voice definitely seems real as she’s continued to have the same one as heard on the voice note – albeit slightly less sultry. She entered the villa and joined the rest of the Islanders after meeting the boys and still has the same voice!

Where is Chloe Burrows from?

Chloe comes from Oxford but currently lives in London.

Oxford is located not too far from London, England.

By the looks of Twitter, Chloe’s Oxford accent didn’t go down particularly well with Love Island viewers after episode 2: “At the first opportunity we need to vote Chloe off I can’t listen to that voice for 6 weeks“.

Someone else Tweeted: “not chloe with her fake posh oxford accent“.

