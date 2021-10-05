









While tonnes of people cite Christmas as their favourite time of year, and others prefer the fresh start of the Spring and Easter, others can’t get enough of the spookiness of Halloween. It’s officially the month of October where everything has a hint of pumpkin spice and there’s an extra chill in the air and crunch underfoot…

Halloween, for a lot of us, equals fancy dress, scares and spooks and loads of chocolate and candy, of course. Food Network is bringing it’s a-game this October with a load of spooktastic foodie shows. So, let’s meet the Chocolate Meltdown Hershey’s After Dark contestants.

Screenshot: Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark Promo | New Series Mondays on Food Network Canada

What is Chocolate Meltdown Hershey’s After Dark?

Firstly, Hershey Park is an actual thing. If you hadn’t heard of it before, you can hear of it and see it now. Hershey Park is a Chocolate World and amusement park that spans 121 acres and has existed for over 100 years.

Plus, if viewers actually want to get involved in all the Hershey action – and on’t like too far from Philidelphia, they can!

Speaking to Attractions Magazine: “Showcasing the best of what Hershey, Pa. has to offer — from Hershey’s Chocolate World to Hersheypark — on Food Networks has been a unique, special experience that only Hershey can provide.“

Who is the Chocolate Meltdown host?

Chocolate Meltdown Hershey’s After Dark is hosted by Sunny Anderson.

Sunny is 46 years old and has been appearing on Food Network since 2008. Follow her on Twitter where she has over 100k followers (@SunnyAnderson).

Judging the show, we have Ralph Attanasia (@CakeBossRalph) and chef and author Maneet Chauhan. According to Foodsided, the duo that can make the judges forget that their creation is made from candy will likely be the winners.

Meet the Chocolate Meltdown Hershey’s After Dark contestants

Each episode, three talented pastry chefs are locked inside Hershey’s after dark and do all they can do win $10,000 and a vacation in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The chefs have one assistant each to help them achieve their crafty creations. Pastry chef Sequoya Anderson and consultant and chocolatier Jimmy Macmillan are just two of the contestants taking part in the 2021 show.

Chef Matt Marotto, Pastry Chef, Sugar Artist and owner of Cryo Cream is also taking part alongside Jodi Johnston, owner of Cake Chic Studio.

WATCH CHOCOLATE MELTDOWN HERSHEYS AFTER DARK ON FOOD NETWORK FROM OCTOBER 27TH AT 10 PM ET.

