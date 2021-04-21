Chopped 420: Meet judges on Discovery+ show - Laganja Estranja, Esther Choi, Sam Talbot!











Laganja Estranja, Esther Choi, Sam Talbot are some of the judges on Chopped 420. The brand new cooking competition premiered on Discovery Plus.

Chopped 420 debuted on the Discovery+ platform on Tuesday, April 20th, which was just in time for the unofficial international cannabis day.

The show is a spin-off of the original show Chopped but with the twist that contestants have to cook meals that have some sort of cannabis as an ingredient.

But who are the judges on Chopped 420? Let’s get to know them better.

Chopped 420 | Now Streaming on discovery+, YouTube

Chopped 420: Judges

Laganja Estranja

Tacarra Williams

Luke Reyes

Esther Choi

Sam Talbot

Laganja Estranja

Laganja, whose name is Jay Evan Jackson, is an American choreographer and drag queen.

The judge is best-known for appearing on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, finishing in eighth place.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

Speaking about the new series, Laganja wrote in an Instagram post:

“I am truly honored to be joining the “Chopped 420” family. When I first became “Laganja” — ten long years ago — many doubted there would be room for someone like me in the cannabis industry. But years later, I’ve proved that I am here to stay, and that my voice and my community matter.”

“I hope I am making you proud; and moreover, continuing your sacred work with pizzazz,” the Chopped 420 judge added.

Tacarra Williams

Tacarra Williams is a stand-up comedian, actress and mother of three children.

She has opened for the likes of Tony Rock, Deray Davis, and Bill Bellamy and continues to work on her dream to become a full-time comic.

Tacarra was on the finale of the NBC competition series, Bring The Funny back in 2019. The show gives one contestant a $250,000 prize and a spot at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.

Luke Reyes

Luke Reyes is a chef and owner of the restaurant 9th Street Ramen in Los Angeles.

A contestant from the show Chopped, he originally pursued a career in hospitality but soon found that his real passion is cooking.

After working under the wing of a James Beard Award winning chef, he relocated to LA where he began developing relationships with farmers and local food artisans.

Luke is also the former executive chef at Butchers & Barbers in Hollywood.

Esther Choi

Esther Choi is a chef and entrepreneur who hails from New Jersey.

The Chopped 420 judge grew up cooking traditional Korean food with her Korean-native grandmother and has been aware of her Korean heritage from an early age.

She started her culinary journey at the age of 14, working part-time in restaurants.

Esther then received her formal training at the New York City’s Institute of Culinary Education, followed by working in the kitchens of ilili and La Esquina, as well as that of the Food Network.

Sam Talbot

Sam Talbot is a chef from Charlotte, North Carolina.

He worked under the wing of James Burns, Charleston’s J. Bistro’s head chef, and later landed executive chef roles at several restaurants in New York City.

Sam is also known for his appearances on Bravo’s Top Chef in several seasons. He first appeared on the second season, followed by an episode called ‘Four Star All Stars’ and then Top Chef’s series 14.

The Chopped 420 judge is a Type 1 Diabetic and published a book with recipes for diabetics ‘The Sweet Life: Diabetes without Boundaries’ in 2011.

WATCH CHOPPED 420 ON DISCOVERY PLUS NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK