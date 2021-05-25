Who is Chopped Next Gen host Liza Koshy? Meet the actress and comedian on IG!











Chopped Next Gen is a new show to Discovery Plus in 2021. Let’s get to know the host Liza Koshy, from her career to Instagram, relationship status and more!

Five episodes of Chopped Next Gen will be available to stream from May 25th on Discovery Plus as per What To Watch. This follows another spin-off show, Chopped 420, which aired on Discovery in April 2021.

While Chopped 420 saw contestants whip up dishes infused with THC, Chopped Next Gen sees Generation-Z competitors go head to head.

Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Discovery: Who is the Chopped Next Gen host?

Discovery Plus show Chopped Next Gen is hosted by Liza Koshy.

Liza is a comedian, actress, producer, director. She was born Elizabeth Shaila Koshy on March 31st, 1996 in Houston, Texas as per The Cinemaholic.

The 25-year-old first found fame in 2013 on Vine and later moved over to YouTube. Today, Liza has almost 18m subscribers on her YouTube channel.

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals | Official Trailer

Liza moved from social media stardom to acting. She’s no stranger to hosting as she hosted Quibi show Floored in 2020. She’s also hosted the Met Gala and the Golden Globes pre-show as per IMDb.

Great British Menu: What is the highest score? BBC show explored!

Chopped: Does Liza have a boyfriend?

From 2015-2017 Liza Koshy dated David Dobrik who is also a famous YouTuber. The couple told their fans of their breakup in a video that was posted in 2018.

By the looks of her IG, Liza doesn’t have a boyfriend in 2021, or she may just prefer to keep her love life private.

Meet Liza Koshy on Instagram

Chopped Next Gen host Liza is on Instagram as @lizakoshy with 18.5m followers. She’s also on Twitter @lizakoshy with 2.8m followers.

She writes in her IG bio: “God 1st. Little brown boo with big dreams.” Liza has also collaborated with skincare and makeup brand C’est Moi which she plugs on her Instagram page.

Liza is very active on social media, which is only natural as that’s how she found fame in the first place! The TV show presenter often takes to the ‘gram to share all the goings-on in her life and many photos of herself both glammed-up and in hilarious dress-up costumes.

Chopped 420: Meet judges on Discovery+ show – Sam Talbot and co!

WATCH CHOPPED NEXT GEN FROM MAY 25TH ON DISCOVERY PLUS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK