Chris Kattan’s height means he’s not the shortest person in the CBB house











Celebrity Big Brother 3 is officially airing on CBS as of February 2nd, 2022. The 11 celebrities have entered the house that they can call home for the foreseeable future and there are lots of different personalities in there that are almost certainly going to clash!

Famous faces from all corners of the entertainment world have been thrown together for the show’s third season including Real Housewives stars Cynthia Bailey and Teddi Mellencamp, NBA player Lamar Odom, former pop star Chris Kirkpatrick, choreographer Todrick Hall and many more. Chris Kattan is also a contestant on this year’s show, so let’s find out more about his height…

Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8193 Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8kjuzKitPRw/hqdefault.jpg 950205 950205 center 22403

Chris Kattan compares his height with Lamar Odom

The famous faces on CBB 3 have officially been acquainted and when the Celebrity Big Brother contestants first entered the house, Chris Kattan made a joke to Lamar Odom about his height and said: “What are you? Are you nine feet ten?“

Lamar joked back and said: “Ten feet nine“.

Chris then stood next to Lamar to compare their height and said: “Look at this!“.

Their joke conversation may have led viewers to wonder how tall each of them are, so let’s take a look…

Read More: MeatEater’s Robert Abernethy is a wild turkey expert and conservationist

Screenshot: Celebrity Big Brother – CBS

Chris Kattan’s height means he’s not the shortest in the CBB house

For anyone wondering what Chris’ actual height is, after his comparison with Lamar, it’s around 5 ft 6. IMDb reports that he’s 1.66m, while MD Daily Record says that he’s 1.73m.

Chris was born in California to a mother who was as model, Hajni Joslyn, and an actor father, Kip King. He turns 52 this year.

As per his IMDb trivia, Chris “once worked at a chauffeur, but was fired by employer because he was too short.”

Celebrity Big Brother 3 contestants’ heights

As Chris was comparing his height with Lamar Odom’s, viewers may be interested to know that Lamar is 6 ft 8 (2.09 m).

All of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 contestants’ heights are as follows:

Cynthia Bailey – 5 ft 8

Shanna Moakler – 5 ft 6

Todrick Hall – 5 ft 8

Chris Kirkpatrick – 5 ft 7

Carson Kressley – 5 ft 8

Miesha Tate – 5 ft 5

Mirai Nagasu – 5 ft 2

Teddi Mellencamp – 5 ft 7

Todd Bridges – 5 ft 9

Lamar Odom – 6 ft 8

Chris Kattan – 5 ft 6

See Also: Teddi Mellencamp has one of the highest net worths in the CBB 3 house

WATCH CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER FROM FEBRUARY 2ND ON CBS AND PARAMOUNT PLUS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK