Chris Kirkpatrick’s Fairly Odd ways to make money after N Sync split











Eleven celebrities are waving goodbye to their normal lives of luxury for a house peppered with cameras and microphones in Celebrity Big Brother 3 on CBS. The 11 famous faces are up for the challenge of living without their phones and contact with the outside world. But, who can make it to the end of the competition?

Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, Lamar Odom and Chris Kirkpatrick are just some of the celebrities taking part in the 2022 series. So, let’s find out more about Chris Kirkpatrick’s net worth…

Chris Kirkpatrick is super-famous

Although Cynthia Bailey didn’t know Chris by name when he entered the CBB house on February 2nd, she knew she recognised him somewhere and it’s probably because he is a super-famous musician.

Chris is most famous for being in boyband NSYNC who had hits with Bye, Bye, Bye, Want U Back and It’s Gonna Be Me.

Speaking of his time with the band, Chris said: “I got to tour basically the whole planet“.

Chris’ NSYNC days built up his net worth

NSYNC had huge success as a boy band back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. They sold close to 87m records.

Chris was one of the founding members of a world-famous boyband, so naturally, he’s bound to have made a lot of money from being a singer.

Celebrity Net Worth writes that “the groups’ second album, No Strings Attached, sold 2.4 million records in just its first week of being released.”

The CBB 3 star’s career didn’t stop there

NSYNC were active from 1995 to 2002 and following their disbandment, Chris went on to take on voice acting work. As per his website: “…he has worked on numerous kids shows, including voicing the character of Chip Skylark on The Fairly Oddparents. Kirkpatrick also guest-starred on The Simpsons along with his fellow *NSYNC bandmates.”

Chris also said on CBB 3’s first episode that he still takes on solo projects, performs NSYNC songs and works with other writers and producers in the music industry.

Chris’ net worth is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be $10m. However, The Richest estimates Chris’ net worth to be higher at $13m.

